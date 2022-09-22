A motor vehicle accident that occurred Friday, Sept. 16 in which a teenage pedestrian was struck by a vehicle remains under investigation this week, Chief Amber Dacek said.
At 12:18 p.m. police were called to East Orange Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
The victim, a 13-year-old Chagrin Falls female, was transported for care by the Chagrin Valley Fire Department but did not sustain life-threatening injuries, Chief Dacek said.
The driver was a 24-year-old male of Cuyahoga Falls, who called 911 to report the incident.
No citations have been issued as of Tuesday as the matter is still being investigated by the Valley Enforcement Group Accident Investigation Unit (AIU).
The speed of the vehicle will be determined through the AIU investigation, Chief Dacek said, and alcohol was not suspected. Also, the pedestrian was not in the crosswalk but along the roadway.
Chagrin Falls police called out the AIU due to the nature of the accident, Chief Dacek said of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The department’s call-out policy for AIU is when it is a serious injury or fatality.
Anytime a pedestrian is struck, it is uncertain if there will be internal injuries or not, Chief Dacek explained.
“There is always the potential for a serious injury especially for a pedestrian versus a vehicle,” she said.
“No one has been at fault yet, and it is still under investigation,” Chief Dacek added.
The AIU is through the Valley Enforcement Group, of which the Chagrin Falls Police Department is a member. Chagrin Falls Police Officer Dennis Nyce is the commander of the AIU.
