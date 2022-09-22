West Geauga, Kenston, and Chardon school districts all scored extremely high on this year’s Ohio School Report Card rankings finishing among the top eight percent of all schools in the state with West Geauga landing at No. 10.
The Cardinal Local School District in Middlefield and the Berkshire Local District in Burton both finished in the top half of all ranked districts.
In all, there were 859 ranked school districts included in this year’s list including 607 traditional public school districts and 252 independent public charter and preparatory schools.
Each year, the Ohio Department of Education is required by law to rank school districts, community schools, STEM schools, and traditional public schools based on performance index scores which measure student performance on Ohio’s state tests.
Both West Geauga and Kenston improved from the previous year, despite the fact 93 percent of all Ohio school districts’ performance index has decreased since 2019. Chardon dropped from being ranked 60th in 2019 to 70th this year.
West Geauga earned its highest ranking in recent years of 10th compared to 16th last year and was one out of fewer than 100 districts to earn five-out-of-five stars, along with Kenston and Chardon.
There was no report card the year before due to COVID-19. In 2019, the year before the territory transfer of the Newbury Local School District into West Geauga in 2020, West Geauga was ranked 42nd.
Superintendent Richard Markwardt said he attributes the high rank to the collective hard work of staff and students.
“West Geauga has done a good job maintaining an emphasis on academic achievement despite the distractions arising from the pandemic and its associated challenges,” Dr. Markwardt said. “The high rank is a testimony to the quality and efficacy of instruction.”
Dr. Markwardt added that West Geauga’s ranking represents an ongoing effort to maximize every child’s potential and is a credit to the West Geauga community and board of education.
“I am so very proud of the students, staff, and families of West Geauga,” said Dr. Markwardt. “Having a top 10 rating is an accomplishment I knew was possible when I became superintendent in 2015. Our kids and teachers reinforce that belief daily.”
Kenston ranked 28th and earned five-out-of-five stars, compared to its 36th ranking in 2019.
“We are proud that our Ohio report card scores rank in the top five percent of school districts in Ohio,” said Interim Superintendent Steve Sayers, noting that the report card data is displayed differently this year. “That being said, the report card also reveals areas that are in need of improvement. We are committed to continuous improvement as we pursue excellence. Our goal will always be to provide our students with a well-rounded, high-quality educational experience.”
In addition to its 70th ranking this year, Chardon Local Schools also earned five-out-of-five stars.
“We are pleased that Chardon students continue to achieve at a high level as compared to previous years,” said Superintendent Michael Hanlon. “This accomplishment is the result of the ongoing efforts of our staff and administrators to design quality learning experiences for students focused on Ohio’s Academic Content Standards.”
Out of other neighboring districts, Solon ranked first, Chagrin Falls ranked third, and Orange ranked 46th. Cardinal and Berkshire schools both received three out of five stars, with Cardinal ranking 378th and Berkshire ranking 384th. In 2019, Cardinal ranked 494th and Berkshire was ranked 338th.
