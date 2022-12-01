The Geauga Park District Board of Commissioners has authorized the district’s executive director to submit a grant application for the purchase of a 182-acre property in Hambden Township. The board also heard about two statewide grants the park district was awarded last month totaling $760,304.
Park district Executive Director John Oros will file an application seeking grant support with the Ohio Public Works Commission for the purchase of the 182-acre Bates Creek Preserve property in Hambden. The district intends to fulfill Clean Ohio’s objective of preservation of open spaces with that acquisition, he said.
“The preservation of the Bates Creek property will protect approximately 181.9 acres of high-quality habitat, including approximately 97 acres of mature forest, 43 acres of Category 3 wetlands, 37 acres of field or meadow habitat and a 5-acre pond,” Mr. Oros said.
Category 3 wetlands contain habitat for threatened or endangered species; include high-quality, mature-forested wetlands, vernal pools, bogs or fens; or those which are scarce regionally or statewide, according to the Ohio EPA.
“The property’s protection will benefit water quality and safeguard vital nesting, breeding and feeding areas for native and migratory bird species,” Mr. Oros said.
The commissioners approved the resolution on a 4-0 vote authorizing the executive director to file an application with OPWC for Clean Ohio Conservation Program funds seeking grant support for the purchase of the property.
Commissioners Pat Preston, Howard Bates, Mario Innocenzi and Jolene Carnabuci voted for the resolution. Commissioner Ray Guarino was not present.
The grant would not fully cover the cost of the property, Mr. Oros said. The approximate cost of and plans for the property are yet to be determined, he added.
The park district has been considering utilizing the Clean Ohio fund as a potential source of funding for this property for months. Officials expect to if the grant is awarded to them in March 2023.
During the time allotted for commissioners to make announcements, Mr. Oros mentioned two statewide grant awards that the district learned of this month.
A $743,895 grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation is to fund the replacement of the entrance bridge at the West Woods, a 902-acre park in Russell.
A $16,409 grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is to enhance the Brede property on Route 700 in Troy Township, adding a trail-and-gravel parking lot at a park property not currently open to the public, Mr. Oros said.
“Of 68 recipient projects through NatureWorks, ours was the only one in Geauga County,” Mr. Oros said.
In other business, the board:
Took no action following an hour-long executive session to discuss the purchase of property and personnel matters: employment and compensation of public employees.
Heard an update on the park district’s October programs. Weekend horse-drawn wagon rides at Swine Creek Reservation in Middlefield drew 600 patrons. The Space Race 5K at Observatory Park in Montville saw 275 walkers and runners, with 388 total attendees. And park naturalists held 115 programs that saw 3,538 patrons. Mr. Oros congratulated the staff on “another good month.”
