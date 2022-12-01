The Geauga County Budget Commission denied the Geauga County Commissioners’ office request last week to certify about $3.3 million from the general fund, citing concerns about a lack of transparency about the office’s cash carryover.
The request to the budget commission to certify additional revenues that had been received in 2022 would have funded several transfers, including a $1.5 million transfer for debt retirement for the new county office building, the commissioners’ Budget and Finance Manager Adrian Gorton said.
County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz, a member of the budget commission, made a motion to not approve the commissioners’ request, telling Mr. Gorton, “You’re trying to knock down your general fund and hide money in it.”
In an interview after the meeting, Mr. Flaiz questioned why the commissioners’ office was “squirreling away another $1.5 million in a debt-service fund that has too much money in it.”
Mr. Gorton told the Times that the bonds that the commissioners’ office took out for the new building have a five-year call period built into them.
“This was written into the bonds, because all three commissioners expressed a desire to pay off this debt as quickly as we can,” Mr. Gorton said. “Although the debt was sold at a very good rate, we will still be paying almost $5 million in interest over the full length of the bond terms. This is money that could be used for other things.”
Interest rates are not conducive to refinancing, “but we could potentially save up enough to pay one or both of them off entirely at the second or third call if we have the discipline to do it,” Mr. Gorton said.
“This is why the commissioners’ office has been trying to set aside an extra debt payment each year in hopes of building a sufficient balance,” Mr. Gorton said. “As of right now, we are not able to set aside this extra payment.”
Mr. Flaiz questioned why the commissioners’ office was trying to pay down a debt in which the money had been borrowed so cheaply.
Mr. Gorton said denial of the request also prompted him to cut by $1 million the funding planned this year for the work that the county is required to do on Chardon Square – a $15 million minimum. He said he hopes that can be made up for at a different time and will not affect the overall project.
“The county is on the hook for a minimum of $15 million, and recent estimates are coming in higher,” Mr. Gorton said. “Although we are working to get these estimates down, we also have a time frame attached to this project and a limited number of opportunities to set funds aside for it. We do not want to take on additional debt, so I have been tasked with saving what I can, when I can.”
Most of the additional revenue comes from conservative budgeting, Mr. Gorton said.
The budget commission certified the property-tax collection at 98%, and it exceeded that for the general fund and the Geauga County Engineer’s Office. The commissioners budgeted the sales-tax collection at the beginning of the year at $15.5 million.
After two mid-year adjustments, which were approved by the budget commission, “took the total budgeted-for sales tax to $18.75 million, it is looking like we are going to top the $20-million mark for the first time ever,” Mr. Gorton said.
Recent changes in the application of sales tax, continued economic development in the county and unprecedented state and federal spending made this spike in the sales tax difficult to predict, Mr. Gorton said.
Amidst what appears to be a national recession, it also seems that inflation is boosting the sales tax, Mr. Gorton said, adding that the actual interest income for 2022 is just over $1.4 million.
“The government is always a little behind the rest of the economy, and we at the commissioners’ office still feel that a conservative approach to revenue estimates is wise,” Mr. Gorton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.