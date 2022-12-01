The Geauga County Budget Commission denied the Geauga County Commissioners’ office request last week to certify about $3.3 million from the general fund, citing concerns about a lack of transparency about the office’s cash carryover.

The request to the budget commission to certify additional revenues that had been received in 2022 would have funded several transfers, including a $1.5 million transfer for debt retirement for the new county office building, the commissioners’ Budget and Finance Manager Adrian Gorton said.

