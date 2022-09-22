County Auditor Chuck Walder said that Geauga County Commissioners’ refusal to diagnose the cause of the McFarland Wastewater Treatment Plant shutdown will ultimately cost taxpayers money, not save them.
On Tuesday, Commissioners Tim Lennon and Ralph Spidalieri voted no on the resolution that would reimburse the Geauga County Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Board for the first $49,499 payment and a second resolution to pay Dragos, an industrial cybersecurity consulting firm $24,475 for forensic analysis. Commissioner Jim Dvorak voted in favor of both.
Mr. Spidalieri exercised rare “no” votes on four resolutions at the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday – all ADP-related – citing “other problems” the county has to spend money on.
Mr. Lennon voted in favor of the first two resolutions – a $67,050 total cost to provide multi-factor verification to all county users on the Geauga cyber network as well as annual licensing fees for that hardware – but said he thought ADP should pay the Dragos bill.
While ADP will pull money from or forgo other projects to pay the $74,000, Mr. Walder said he was shocked that the commissioners did not grant ADP’s request. He added that he finds it disturbing that the commissioners do not seem to want to learn what caused the shutdown, which he said is important in preventing another one.
“If you don’t learn from history, you’re destined to repeat it,” Mr. Walder said. “For some reason two of the three commissioners seem to be OK with that. I’m not. We’re paid a lot of money as public officials to do the right thing every day and not play these games. We’ll do our best to find this money and try to get this report out.”
The McFarland shutdown occurred in the midst of the ongoing tension between the commissioners and ADP has been called a “manufactured crisis” by the latter board. Mr. Walder said this was triggered by ADP trying to put in place additional security measures, which he believes was met with resistance from the commissioners and Water Resources.
“Then, lo and behold, we have this one-in-a-lifetime upset at McFarland,” Mr. Walder said. “The fingers were pointed at ADP. ‘ADP caused this.’ Gerry Morgan wrote letters. Steve Oluic made accusations. As quickly as that upset occurred, it miraculously disappeared, and no one could tell us what they did to make it go away. So we hired Dragos to come in and learn what really happened. If Dragos said ADP caused this, I would own it. It seems to me that the people that are making it difficult maybe already know what happened.”
Mr. Walder said perhaps they do not want the Dragos report to come out because it is “not complimentary” to the commissioners or Water Resources.
“There’s another way of looking at it,” Mr. Walder said. “Even if it’s not complimentary, if it helps you get better, and be better stewards of money and processes, then it was worth it. To put your head in the sand and say, ‘We don’t really want to know’ tells me that you’re not one that can ever be held to criticism.”
At the end of the meeting, Mr. Dvorak explained his affirmative vote in stressing the seriousness of the McFarland shutdown. He questioned how much it would cost the county if another, longer shutdown occurred.
He also asked Mr. Morgan how much the McFarland shutdown cost the county at the time of the shutdown, not including aftermath expenditures like commissioning Dragos. Mr. Morgan said he did not know but would find out.
Shortly after the shutdown, the ADP board voted to spend $49,900 to commission global industrial cybersecurity company Dragos to probe for answers about the roughly 18 to 24 hours in which the plant’s controls disconnected and required emergency manual operation by Water Resources employees. Dragos would also help to form a system that would prevent recurrences.
While Water Resources initially agreed to pay for the investigation, ADP officials offered to temporarily pick up that cost in order to speed the process along and were under the impression the commissioners wood ultimately reimburse them for the expense.
Mr. Morgan and Mr. Spidalieri did not respond to requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.