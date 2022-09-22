County Auditor Chuck Walder said that Geauga County Commissioners’ refusal to diagnose the cause of the McFarland Wastewater Treatment Plant shutdown will ultimately cost taxpayers money, not save them.

On Tuesday, Commissioners Tim Lennon and Ralph Spidalieri voted no on the resolution that would reimburse the Geauga County Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Board for the first $49,499 payment and a second resolution to pay Dragos, an industrial cybersecurity consulting firm $24,475 for forensic analysis. Commissioner Jim Dvorak voted in favor of both.

