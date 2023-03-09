Last week, Geauga County Commissioners approved the asphalt resurfacing of three roads, went into executive session to discuss union negotiations with the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, approved a resolution honoring a retiring county employee and more.
Commissioners approved the Geauga County Engineer’s Office’s request for the asphalt resurfacing of three roads as part of a five-year master plan. Fairmount Road is the most significant area being resurfaced as part of this resolution. Milling and resurfacing will take place over 2.2 miles.
Fairmount Road will be resurfaced from County Line Road to Kennicott Road or state Route 306. The work will take place over 21 days, with the project anticipated to start in late May, Deputy Engineer Shane Hajjar said.
Traffic will be maintained, Mr. Hajjar said. Still, it will be restricted to one lane, and he advised that drivers anticipate delays.
The estimated cost for the project included on the legal notice is $685,000, deemed a necessary roadway rehabilitation. The two additional resurfacing projects approved by the board include two sections of Clay Road which will fall under the same timeframe and traffic maintenance as the Fairmount Road project.
“We have an early start date of May 22…and we have until the July 4 weekend to complete it,” Mr. Hajjar said. “The contractors do have some ability to request minor adjustment to that schedule, but typically we try to hold them to that window.”
Commissioner Ralph Spidalieri was not present at the meeting. Commissioners Jim Dvorak and Tim Lennon and County Administrator Gerry Morgan went into executive session with Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand and Chief Deputy Thomas Rowan to discuss union negotiations with the sheriff’s office. They took no action upon leaving the executive session.
Commissioners approved the transit department’s request for approval to execute the Ohio Department of Transportation’s rural transit program. The program authorized grants to support transportation in rural areas of the county, totaling over $250,000 in federal funds and over $50,000 in state funds for operating, and over $60,000 in federal and state funds for preventative maintenance.
The Geauga County Department on Aging requested the board honor Peggy Peters, a longtime employee who is retiring after 21 years of service. Ms. Peters had been with the department on aging for 21 years.
Ms. Peters started as a maintenance aide with the department in 2002 and then moved into her role as a food aide, where she remained. While working for the county, Ms. Peters worked in home-delivered meal services and congregate meal services, as well as curbside meal services during the pandemic.
In addition to her roles in the department’s kitchens, Ms. Peters assisted with the Senior Services Levy and worked with Alzheimer’s fundraisers and programs for seniors.
In addition to working with the county’s seniors, she and her husband of 46 years, who raised their two daughters in Geauga County, also volunteered their time with the 4-H clubs of the area as advisors.
Ms. Peters continues to be an active volunteer with The Great Geauga County Fair and an involved parishioner of St. Helen Catholic Church in Newbury.
Upon passage of the resolution, Mr. Dvorak asked the honoree, “Out of 21 years, does anything stand out?”
“Our seniors,” Ms. Peters said.
Commissioners approved the Geauga County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ request for a resolution recognizing March 2023 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The purpose of the resolution is to encourage the communities of Geauga County to focus on the abilities of all people and raise awareness of the opportunities and successes of community members with developmental disabilities to participate as independent and productive members of the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.