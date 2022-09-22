Amidst litigation with County Commissioners over key card access controls in the new county office building, the Geauga County Automatic Data Processing Board declined to take action which would have authorized the three individual ADP board members named in the lawsuit to seek outside representation.

Although County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz is ADP’s statutory counsel, it is unclear if attorneys representing the commissioners will ask for his removal, forcing ADP to either represent themselves or quickly appoint new outside counsel.

