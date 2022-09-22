Amidst litigation with County Commissioners over key card access controls in the new county office building, the Geauga County Automatic Data Processing Board declined to take action which would have authorized the three individual ADP board members named in the lawsuit to seek outside representation.
Although County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz is ADP’s statutory counsel, it is unclear if attorneys representing the commissioners will ask for his removal, forcing ADP to either represent themselves or quickly appoint new outside counsel.
The commissioners previously appointed Akron-based attorney Stephen Funk at $300 an hour with a $20,000 contract.
Last week, Geauga County Common Pleas Judge David Ondrey would not grant the commissioners a temporary restraining order they had requested against Mr. Walder.
Although Judge Ondrey did not provide a reason, Mr. Flaiz said the request was most likely not granted because the commissioners did not show irreparable harm or that this was an emergency.
During a private, closed-door meeting between Judge Ondrey and attorneys representing both parties, Mr. Funk asked the judge to remove Mr. Flaiz as counsel at the hearing last week when he denied the commissioners’ request for a temporary restraining order on ADP.
County Auditor Chuck Walder and ADP Deputy Director Frank Antenucci, who are named in the lawsuit in their official capacity along with ADP Chief Technology Officer Allen Keener, broached the idea of hiring an attorney just in case it became necessary.
However, after Mr. Walder made that motion during the Sept. 20 ADP meeting, none of the other board members seconded the motion and it died.
The ADP board includes Mr. Walder, Mr. Flaiz, and Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand, County Engineer Joe Cattell, County Recorder Celesta Mullins, Board of Elections Director Michelle Lane, and Board of Elections Deputy Director Nora McGinnis. County Commissioner Jim Dvorak, County Treasurer Chris Hitchcock, and Clerk of Courts Sheila Bevington, also serve on the board, but were not in attendance.
Mr. Flaiz recused himself from the discussion, which was on the agenda as an executive session, but the board agreed to Mr. Walder’s request to stay in open session.
“So you folks expect us to do this with no counsel?” Mr. Walder asked.
If they needed counsel, they could call an emergency meeting and discuss it further, said Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand.
Scott Daisher, alternate for board of elections members, pointed out that Mr. Walder, Mr. Antenucci, and Mr. Keener will be in court, preventing them from attending an emergency meeting.
Mr. Walder said he had hoped to assure his employees that they would have defense in order to help manage their stress through these legal proceedings.
“I’m in favor of saving money and not getting counsel when you don’t need it,” Mr. Walder said, “but I’m also in favor of being represented if you’re pushed to a place that you have no alternative.”
