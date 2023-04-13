Brandon Morrissette, the 18-year old West Geauga High School senior who was apprehended at the school on April 3 for bringing a firearm with intent to murder multiple students, was released on April 12 from the secure psychiatric facility where he was being held.

Immediately upon discharge, Mr. Morrissette was placed under arrest at the psychiatric facility and transferred to the Geauga County Safety Center.

