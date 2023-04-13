Brandon Morrissette, the 18-year old West Geauga High School senior who was apprehended at the school on April 3 for bringing a firearm with intent to murder multiple students, was released on April 12 from the secure psychiatric facility where he was being held.
Immediately upon discharge, Mr. Morrissette was placed under arrest at the psychiatric facility and transferred to the Geauga County Safety Center.
Mr. Morrissette was arraigned in Chardon Municipal Court at 3:30 p.m. on three charges: first-degree misdemeanor for Inducing Panic; a fifth-degree felony for Illegal Possession of Deadly Weapon in School Safety Zone; and a first-degree felony of Attempted Aggravated Murder.
Mr. Morrissette attended via video conference from the jail.
His defense attorney, Henry Hilow, and the prosecution which included County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz and Assistant County Prosecutor Nicholas Burling were present in the court room.
At his arraignment in Municipal Court, where Judge Terri Stupica presided, Mr. Morrissette was allowed to respond only to the misdemeanor charge, to which his attorney, Mr. Hilow, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.
Mr. Flaiz requested in the state’s motion that Mr. Morrissette be held without bond at this time, citing as reason for denial of bond that “proof is evident or the presumption great that the accused committed the offense with which the accused is charged; That the accused poses a substantial risk of serious physical harm to any person or to the community; and That no release conditions will reasonably assure the safety of that person or the community.”
Judge Stupica ruled that Mr. Morrissette will continue to be held without bond, but noted
that as the case proceeds, the bond ruling could be redetermined.
A preliminary hearing for Mr. Morrissette has been set for 11:30 a.m. May 3 in Chardon Municipal Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.