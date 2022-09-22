Mental health and drug use, chronic conditions such as heart disease and breast cancer, community conditions such as transportation and housing, access to health care, and nutrition and healthy eating were identified as most significant in an assessment of community health needs by the Geauga Public Health department.

The community health needs assessment is conducted every three years and is used to help guide priorities in terms of health and social needs in the county and to inform different organizations’ expanding in services, said Geauga Public Health epidemiologist Sarah Sullivan.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription