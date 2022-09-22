When an audience member spoke up at the Geauga Park District Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting Monday to ask that a commissioner make a motion to reinstate public comment, board members opted instead to bring it to a vote at their next meeting.
Protect Geauga Parks Trustee Dave Partington, who is a fixture at park board meetings, interrupted the board to say that much of what was discussed at the meeting beforehand – including several projects in progress at parks as well as the fate of Union Chapel in Newbury, and more – was important and having a public comment section would be helpful. He then asked that a commissioner make that motion.
Commissioners Howard Bates and Pat Preston said they did not want to make that motion today, but they would add it to the agenda for the next board meeting Monday, Oct. 17.
Executive Director John Oros told the Times that the park district communicates with residents in a variety of ways – including email, the Contact page on the park district website, and by calling the front desk – and it is incorrect to say that a lack of communication exists between the park district and residents.
“We have found the majority of our residents are served adequately through these communication tools and options,” said Mr. Oros. “It’s a shame that the lack of public comment at board meetings is being portrayed as a lack of communicating with our residents. That’s simply not the case.”
Mr. Oros added that he would not expect his board to operate outside of the boundaries of a defined agenda, “particularly when the topic is arbitrarily introduced by a member of the public.”
“The arbitrary comments, interruptions, and sneering are something that undoubtedly plays a part in Geauga Park District not allowing public comment,” Mr. Oros told the Times. “It’s also worth noting that when the interruption took place, there was a pending motion on the table for another item of business.”
During the section of a Geauga Park District Board of Commissioners meeting reserved for commissioners’ comments, Commissioner Pat Preston vented frustrations about the county’s budget commission, local media, and members of the public, including recent statements and letters to the editor that he deems inaccurate.
“Having a public comment section doesn’t mean you’re going to present the right facts,” Mr. Preston said.
Mr. Preston said that he makes himself available after board meetings and residents can easily approach him if they have questions. He also addressed several recent claims that have been made publicly, including a letter to the editor that was printed in this newspaper by Protect Geauga Parks’ John Augustine, who was in attendance and filming the meeting, as has been the case with the past several meetings.
Mr. Preston said that Veterans Legacy Woods does not have a restaurant, but when it was acquired, it had a lodge, “and so it makes sense to utilize the lodge.” The park board posted a catering offer to local entities and “not a single company came forward with any interest” and the kitchen is inoperable, so there is no cooking going on at the property.
“Some people said we spend too much time on activities,” Mr. Preston said. “When I first got here, everybody told me transparency was the biggest issue. In being transparent, what’s important to you may not be important to the other person. We are covering the fact that we do hold activities. People are utilizing the parks. We just went through a pandemic. People have taken to our parks like never before.”
Last month, the park district was the only taxing entity out of 32 in the county that did not have their budget submission approved during annual tax budget hearings. The budget commission – consisting of county auditor Chuck Walder, Prosecutor Jim Flaiz, and Treasurer Chris Hitchock – cited a discrepancy in the park district’s budget submission from a year ago and the creation of a $1.3 million land acquisition fund that they argued the park district was not authorized to set up.
Mr. Preston said that he feels local media need to show more discretion in reporting claims made by one side – in this case, the budget commission – because, for example, Mr. Flaiz was incorrect to call the land acquisition fund “illegal,” he said.
“The county prosecutor said, ‘That’s an illegal fund,’” Mr. Preston said. “No, it isn’t. It’s a conflict. The attorney general says it can’t be done, but the (state) auditor does.”
Mr. Preston then explained what happened leading up to this point, beginning with an “argument between the county auditor and Judge Grendell” that placed the commissioners in the middle, since they report to the probate judge. That argument stemmed from the auditor’s refusal to pay numerous judge-submitted invoices for various reasons, such as missing copies of invoices and incorrect addresses, dates, and account numbers.
“We were in a conflict,” Mr. Preston said. “We could not get our bills paid – even some of the simplest things. We got canceled at Walmart because the county auditor wouldn’t pay $50. It’s ridiculous. I’m a professional. These people are professionals. We deserve to be treated as professionals. I do not take this job lightly. I take it very seriously.”
At that point, Mr. Preston said, the park district hired employees from outside the parks to take the place of the county auditor and was publicly transparent about the fact that they were uncomfortable with public accounting.
“The guy interviewed well, but he made some mistakes,” Mr. Preston said, “and he had difficulty accepting the fact that he made mistakes. We replaced him.”
The park district learned that they were not accounting correctly, Mr. Preston said.
“We were doing payroll wrong,” he said. “We had a number of other issues. And so, again, we did a long interview process and hired (Director of Finance) Jennifer Pae.”
Upon hiring Ms. Pae, the park board let her know they were unfamiliar with public accounting and wanted her to educate them. Mr. Preston lauded Ms. Pae, who has taught a college course on public accounting, for holding tutorials on public accounting for commissioners and giving commissioners in-depth explanations of financial reporting.
Ms. Pae found two counties in Ohio with Metroparks that set up land acquisition funds. Mr. Preston argued that created uncertainty around whether it would be legal, whereas Mr. Flaiz and Mr. Walder had said that it was illegal.
“In our case, back to Judge Grendell, Judge Grendell had to take Walder to court to win his case,” Mr. Preston said. “There’s no sham that’s going on here. I wouldn’t put up with it.”
Mr. Preston said none of the commissioners would serve on the park board if they thought they were doing something illegal.
“So when the (budget) commission talks to us and says, ‘My fifth grader could do this or that,’” Mr. Preston said, referring to comments Mr. Flaiz made to the park board during budget hearings, “that’s demeaning. Any of you that have had a job, how long would you put up with somebody talking to you like you were the village idiot?”
Mr. Preston said that, in questioning the park district’s budget, the budget commission was trying to create controversy.
“Walder said, ‘Why don’t you come back to the county under the purview of the state auditor?’” Mr. Preston said. “Walder’s brand-new to his job, and so he’s going to be a tough egg. That’s his claim to fame. He’s a difficult person. He likes to be controversial.”
Ms. Pae is “totally forthcoming” and has “represented the tax commission perfectly,” Mr. Preston said.
