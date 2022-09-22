When an audience member spoke up at the Geauga Park District Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting Monday to ask that a commissioner make a motion to reinstate public comment, board members opted instead to bring it to a vote at their next meeting.

Protect Geauga Parks Trustee Dave Partington, who is a fixture at park board meetings, interrupted the board to say that much of what was discussed at the meeting beforehand – including several projects in progress at parks as well as the fate of Union Chapel in Newbury, and more – was important and having a public comment section would be helpful. He then asked that a commissioner make that motion.

