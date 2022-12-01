The Chardon Board of Education unanimously approved the name change of Maple Elementary School to Chardon Early Learning Center (CELC) Monday in order to better reflect the school’s programming for pre-K and kindergarten students.
Board policy asks that schools be given descriptive names in appropriate circumstances. The name change, effective immediately, reflects the districtwide population of pre-K and kindergarten students served at the school. The name change comes as a recommendation from the board’s facilities committee.
“We’re keeping the maple leaf,” Superintendent Michael Hanlon said about the school’s sign. “Parents know it by that name.”
A discussion took place on a series of curriculum revisions – to third-, fourth- and seventh-grade English language arts, middle-school science, AP English and pre-K-through grade-12 music – recommended by teachers of that curriculum.
The teachers, working together within their professional learning community, a grade-level-equivalent team, found that there was a “hole within the curriculum; context that wasn’t being delivered,” Assistant Superintendent Ed Klein said, using the fourth-grade curriculum as an example. The revisions would prompt more in-depth reading from students.
Dr. Klein announced to the school community that all of these revisions were up for consideration and received no feedback.
All but one board member approved each revision. Board member Todd Albright voted against each revision except for the one for music curriculum, saying that he didn’t have enough time to review the revisions.
Board member Guy Wilson said he reviews curriculum to gain a general understanding but cautioned against probing too deeply, lest the board micromanage its educators.
“These have been through a variety of reviews with teachers, administrators, educators, essentially,” Dr. Wilson said. “Personally, I don’t view myself as an expert in that area. We pay the administrators and the teachers – the professionals in this area – to look at these things and give recommendations.”
At that point, a few audience members interjected, “Oh, no they’re not,” and, “That’s not his call.”
Board President Karen Blankenship asked the audience to stop talking so the board members could hear each other.
“I’m not sure how long this curriculum will be in place, but I think it’s due diligence, generally, to just read it,” Mr. Albright said.
Dr. Wilson asked him if he wanted to read “every single one” of the books and asked him what he was concerned about.
Mr. Albright said that he did, and that he has only had about 20 days to review them. “It’s not necessarily a concern. I just don’t believe that it’s prudent to carte-blanche say OK.” He said he wanted to know enough about a book to defend its use in the curriculum.
About 40 residents packed the room, filling every seat. An email had been sent out the day before by the Geauga County Tea Party urging recipients to attend the meeting – “especially Chardon residents” – but it was unclear if most of the attendees were connected to the Tea Party.
“Our brave patriot Todd Albright, who we voted into the Chardon school board … is on the front lines and has been under attack from liberals who don’t like what he stands for,” the email reads. “We all voted Todd to be on the school board because of his morals and beliefs, which most of us agree with. He wants to see changes with the board and what they are voting for. He is a concerned father as to what the schools are allowing to bring to our children.”
The email goes on to say that recipients need to “be present at these school board meetings to show him we stand beside him and our beliefs are as strong as his” and “get involved and support Todd, and especially be there to fight for the children.”
Only one attendee, Linda O’Brien, signed up to speak during the time of the meeting meant for public comment.
Mrs. Blankenship told her that she could not speak, because she’s not a resident of the school district.
Ms. O’Brien responded that she runs “a business that Chardon participates in.”
Ms. O’Brien ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for the Ohio House of Representatives in 2014. She founded Liberty Camp Geauga, a day camp that aims to teach children the history of America’s founding.
In other business, the school board:
Recognized the girls varsity volleyball and boys cross-country teams for successful seasons.
Approved “consent to vacate” documents for the public right-of-way for Memorial Drive, adjacent to Chardon High School. This is a result of the city taking action to vacate Memorial Drive from Chardon Avenue up to the front of the high school, a city right-of-way, Dr. Hanlon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.