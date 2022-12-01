The Chardon Board of Education unanimously approved the name change of Maple Elementary School to Chardon Early Learning Center (CELC) Monday in order to better reflect the school’s programming for pre-K and kindergarten students.

Board policy asks that schools be given descriptive names in appropriate circumstances. The name change, effective immediately, reflects the districtwide population of pre-K and kindergarten students served at the school. The name change comes as a recommendation from the board’s facilities committee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription