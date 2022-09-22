The West Geauga Board of Education recently approved the resignation of Director of Operations and Capital Improvements Jay Bishop and middle school principal Ron Dahlhofer.

Superintendent Richard Markwardt said he does not plan to post the positions to external candidates, but will ask the board soon to fill the middle school principal vacancy. He has divided duties associated with the director of operations among multiple district administrators for now.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription