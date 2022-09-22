The West Geauga Board of Education recently approved the resignation of Director of Operations and Capital Improvements Jay Bishop and middle school principal Ron Dahlhofer.
Superintendent Richard Markwardt said he does not plan to post the positions to external candidates, but will ask the board soon to fill the middle school principal vacancy. He has divided duties associated with the director of operations among multiple district administrators for now.
Mr. Bishop submitted his resignation letter on Sept. 12, citing personal reasons, although both of their separation agreements mention VapeEducate, which, according to business documents filed with the Ohio Secretary of State, is a limited liability corporation that the two men formed which educates schools, parents, and community groups about vaping and has been used within the school district.
According to previous board action, Mr. Bishop’s salary since August 2021 was $117,385.
In 2019, the board approved shifting Mr. Bishop, then West Geauga High School principal, to the new position of director of operations and capital improvements at the annual salary of $117,385. Mr. Bishop worked as a high school industrial arts teacher prior to that.
Mr. Dahlhofer has been employed by the district since 2000.
His salary has been $107,457 annually since August 2021. He spent nine years as a teacher and four years as assistant principal at West Geauga High School before becoming West Geauga High School principal. In 2019, he became principal of West Geauga Middle School at a salary of $97,138.
Both separation agreements permanently free both the board as well as Mr. Bishop, Mr. Dahlhofer, and VapeEducate from any liabilities.
(0) comments
