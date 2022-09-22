West Geauga Board of Education member Bill Beers gave an update on the board’s agreement with the Newbury Township Trustees to lease a large portion of the 39-acre former Newbury school property for $100 a year for a five-year term.
If the board decides to lease the space again after five years, Newbury will have the first right of refusal, said Dr. Beers.
The leased premises include the athletic fields and part of the bus garage. This does not include the former school buildings which are slated to be demolished.
The board had planned to demolish the various smaller buildings on the leased premises, but the trustees indicated that they wanted those buildings. The board told the trustees to identify which buildings they wanted, and the board would demolish the rest, Dr. Beers said.
A wooden playground which is deteriorating will be taken down, while the remaining playground, which remains in good shape, will stand, Dr. Beers said.
The board will be retaining the use of three bays in the bus garage for storage. The rest will go to the township.
The board approved the demolition and site restoration of the intermediate building, which houses the auditorium, for $179,000 to Cleveland-based C&J Contractors as they represented the lowest and best bid.
“There’s been a lot of discussion about the use of this building and a lot of emotion tied up in it, which I understand, having come from a community that was similar to Newbury in many ways when I was growing up,” Dr. Beers said.
However, the cost of redoing this building and making it useful was estimated around $3 million by Hammond Construction, said Dr. Beers.
Part of the board’s agreement with the trustees entails all of the school buildings be demolished. The high school has already been demolished and reseeded. Parking areas will remain for the leased premises.
Newbury is accepting the property as is. All maintenance responsibilities will rest with the township.
Electricity, gas, and water lines are disconnected. Newbury will bear the cost if they choose to connect those. The board will bear the cost of their proportionate share if the trustees choose to reconnect electricity to the bus garage.
If West Geauga wants to use the athletic fields, they will pay Newbury a prorated share of the maintenance costs depending on how many hours are used.
“If no one is using it, we can use it,” Dr. Beer said. “If there is someone that they have contracted with to use the field at the time we want to use it, their contract will take precedence over our use.”
The district could also contract with Newbury for use of the fields.
“Part of our rationale in having that provision incorporated into the agreement was the fact that if we are successful in passing a bond issue and we’re looking at new facilities, there may be a time when our athletic fields are disrupted,” said Superintendent Richard Markwardt.
That was shared with the trustees, so they are aware that, during a two-year period, there might be a need for West Geauga athletic teams to use those fields.
Newbury assumes the risk of all liability, which was important to West Geauga.
West Geauga retains exclusive rights to a wetlands area beyond the leased premises. The district wanted full control and clear access at all times to that area as they are envisioning educational opportunities for it, Dr. Beers said.
Dr. Markwardt said this process was a team effort and thanked Dr. Beers for representing the board.
Newbury resident Diane Mekota said she came to voice support for the demolition of the former school buildings. She said residents who have been outspoken in their support of retaining those buildings are a vocal minority.
“It’s difficult to come to these meetings with little ones at home,” Ms. Mekota said. “It would be nice to hear this board discuss a lot of the issues that parents do bring to light instead of discussing a building that is not housing or will not house students.”
In other business, the board:
- Approved a transportation agreement with Kirtland Local Schools whereby West Geauga will pay Kirtland $25 for each day Kirtland provides driver services to West Geauga. On days where Kirtland is not running the private or parochial routes but West Geauga requests transportation, West Geauga will pay Kirtland the full cost of the driver’s salary and benefits, fuel, and mileage for the day. These amounts are all that West Geauga shall be responsible for in terms of driver costs. West Geauga shall not be responsible for additional compensation related to fringe benefits, payroll taxes, workers’ compensation, unemployment compensation, retirement contributions, social security, or Medicare charges.This relates to a route that transports private school students back home from the school that they attend, Dr. Markwardt said, adding that he is thankful to Kirtland for helping West Geauga through this agreement.
- Approved a three-year, $17,516 contract with Wooster-based service provider NetOps Consulting.
- Approved a training affiliation agreement with Case Western Reserve University for speech-language pathology students’ assignments for contact hours for kindergarten screening 2022.
- Approved classified staff appointments for the 2022-23 school year. Classroom aide Maryanne Cleversy will work 6.5 hours a day at $20.15 an hour, clerk librarian Amber Baker will work 7.5 hours a day at $18.12 an hour, and transportation aide Rachel Burke will work 2.5 hours a day at $14.72 an hour.
- Approved the certified substitute list for the 2022-23 school year.
- Approved the classified substitute list for the 2022-23 school year.
- Accepted an $100 donation for Envirothon from Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District.
- Approved a classified stipend for work outside of the 2022-23 contractual year. Lisa Berardinelli will receive $197.47 a day for immunization exclusions. This is for verifications of students’ vaccination status and notification of parents of unvaccinated students.
- Approved service contracts for Renee Schonhiutt, who will earn $40.34 an hour as a special education academic tutor; home instruction tutor Jodi Lyle, who will make $40.34 an hour as a special education academic tutor and $30.70 an hour as an academic tutor; and Kelsey Gaetjens as a volunteer assistant high school volleyball coach.
- Approved a $2,689 service contract for assistant high school fall cheerleading coach Juli Mazzurco.
- Approved a student teaching placement with Beth Harbaugh from Ursuline College.
- Approved an unpaid leave of absence for transportation aide Belinda Fagan from July 1 to June 30, 2023.
