At the Chardon Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Schools event Sept. 14, Chardon Schools Superintendent Michael Hanlon gave an update on Ohio’s Fair School Funding Plan which more evenly splits how schools are funded in Ohio between property values and resident income rather than mainly property values.
The Fair School Funding Plan introduces the base cost model, a formula built around the “whole student” and the student’s educational experience that includes instruction, co-curriculars, professional development, social-emotional needs, career readiness, counselors, and technology, and more.
“These are just some of the components that went into building our model which have never been in previous models,” said Dr. Hanlon. “The base cost model is a unique model built around Ohio’s learners today and Ohio’s workforce needs of tomorrow.”
Previously, the legislature funded schools based on what is called the residual budget, in which it was decided how much should be spent on pre-kindergarten to 12th grade, divided that up by school districts, and equated that to $6,200 per student.
“Chardon never saw $6,200 per student because we were considered a high-capacity school district,” Dr. Hanlon said.
“The problem” with the old model is that 60 to 100 percent of schools’ funding was based on property values while 0 to 40 percent was based on resident income, said Dr. Hanlon. Chardon’s revenue would be affected if a district on the other side of the state’s property valuation changed.
Under the base cost model, based on Chardon’s number of students, Chardon receives an amount out of the base cost that is split between the state and the wealthy school districts. Only a change in residents’ income or property valuations will impact the money received for each student. With the new Fair School Funding Plan distribution, 60 percent of the determination of local share funding is based on property values and 40 percent is based on resident income.
Dr. Hanlon worked on the Fair School Funding Task Force, a task force for school leaders who have been focused on redesigning how schools are funded in Ohio.
This is a critical time for schools’ state funding because who is elected governor this fall will impact how the Fair School Funding plan persists because the legislature only funded the first two years of the six-year phase, said Dr. Hanlon. That phasing continues over the next four years.
