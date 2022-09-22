At the Chardon Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Schools event Sept. 14, Chardon Schools Superintendent Michael Hanlon gave an update on Ohio’s Fair School Funding Plan which more evenly splits how schools are funded in Ohio between property values and resident income rather than mainly property values.

The Fair School Funding Plan introduces the base cost model, a formula built around the “whole student” and the student’s educational experience that includes instruction, co-curriculars, professional development, social-emotional needs, career readiness, counselors, and technology, and more.

