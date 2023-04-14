Today, April 13th, the Geauga County Department of Water Resources, the Board of County Commissioners, and ADP met with County Auditor, Chuck Walder, and County Prosecutor, Jim Flaiz to discuss the recent infiltration of the Water Resources email server by Chinese spyware.
The email server infected by the spyware is one of the five servers Water Resources operates without oversight of the County IT Board, ADP. A practice, not in compliance with the law, that Mr. Walder has been trying to correct since he took office four years ago.
This incident is exactly the type of issue that Mr. Walder and Mr. Flaiz have feared might occur throughout their four-year battle with Water Resources to bring their servers under ADP oversight and security.
It was also revealed in today’s meeting that Water Resources is not only operating outside the law, but they also aren’t even keeping the vulnerable servers they use patched and up to date. An aspect of their functioning that makes this week’s security breech nearly inevitable.
The resolution at today’s meeting was to migrate the Water Resources servers to the modern Office 365, something they have been promising to do for nearly two years. All five servers will be migrated over one at a time, starting with the infected email server, and each will not be back online until it is certain that is completely clean and up to date. Mr. Walder’s office will also be releasing the infected server to ADP to attempt to securely retrieve the data.
This plan, however, is the immediate resolution to get the county department back online for operation, not the long-term plan. Mr. Walder assured Water Resources and BOCC that their 25 years of operating without public transparency and outside the law, risking taxpayer funding and security have come down to numbered days. “It is totally unconscionable,” said Mr. Walder. “This is the people’s government…we are paid by the taxpayers, that is who we are here to serve, and we are going to do it right.”
Mr. Walder is adamant that after this infiltration, excuses for delays to become compliant will no longer be tolerated and if promises for cooperation continue to go un-honored, forcible processes will be used if necessary. “I’m gonna see this through to the end,” said Mr. Walder “they need to come under ADP for both security reasons and cost effectiveness. That is just the way it is going to be.”
This story is still developing, time sensitive details will be updated as they emerge.
A more detailed article on this event will be available in next week’s paper.
