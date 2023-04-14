Today, April 13th, the Geauga County Department of Water Resources, the Board of County Commissioners, and ADP met with County Auditor, Chuck Walder, and County Prosecutor, Jim Flaiz to discuss the recent infiltration of the Water Resources email server by Chinese spyware.

The email server infected by the spyware is one of the five servers Water Resources operates without oversight of the County IT Board, ADP. A practice, not in compliance with the law, that Mr. Walder has been trying to correct since he took office four years ago.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription