The Chardon Board of Education approved 3-1 a resolution censuring board member Todd Albright, citing several violations of district policy, including acting outside of the scope and powers of his authority and the significant distraction his public activity has caused in recent weeks.
These violations stemmed from a series of actions by Mr. Albright within the past couple weeks, which Board President Karen Blankenship outlined.
On Aug. 31, he posted a video to YouTube in which he said he was speaking for himself, not the board, but appeared before two Chardon Schools insignias.
He went on to say that he has been ignored by the superintendent in raising to him concerns of dress code infractions and insubordination.
On that same day, he initiated an off-premises, after-hours meeting of himself, the superintendent, and the middle and high school principals to “monitor and judge” girl students’ clothing.
Mr. Albright said he initiated that meeting because his concerns about the dress code had been ignored by Superintendent Michael Hanlon.
On Sept. 8, Mr. Albright spoke during the public comment section of a Chardon City Council meeting to ask about whether the school or the city was responsible for replacing up to $48,000 in expensive school signs that were stolen, again stressing that he was speaking as a resident, although talking about matters of the district.
Mrs. Blankenship said that Mr. Albright did not have authority to do that.
Mrs. Blankenship cited several policies that Mr. Albright had violated recently, including “to refuse to become involved with micromanagement,” as well as investigations that were conducted because Mr. Albright accused a staff member of what could be a criminal act.
“The most disturbing claim on Mr. Albright’s video refers to a student coming to him about a seventh-grade teacher at 8:29 a.m. promoting pornographic and obscene materials,” said Mrs. Blankenship. “After hearing this, I immediately contacted Dr. Hanlon and found out that an investigation had been started into these previously unreported allegations made by Mr. Albright after his video was reviewed.”
The district conducted an internal investigation and reported the information to Job and Family Services to do an investigation because he accused a staff member of a criminal act.
“The fact that Mr. Albright had this information and never reported it to Job and Family Services or to the superintendent may constitute a violation of Ohio Revised Code” for abuse and neglect, Mrs. Blankenship said.
The board also “respectfully requests that Mr. Albright cease and desist from any further conduct of a similar nature.”
Community members packed the large group instruction room at Chardon Middle School at Monday’s regular board meeting, which was moved to accommodate the large crowd, to air their concerns about the Aug. 31 meeting that Mr. Albright initiated.
Mrs. Blankenship and board members Guy Wilson and Keith Brewster voted in favor of the resolution while Mr. Albright voted against it. Board member CJ Paterniti was not there due to a business conflict.
Since the start of this school year, out of 1,155 high school students, there have been 10 informal dress code violations and seven have been documented. Out of 753 middle school students, there have been seven dress code violations with zero documented.
“Mr. Albright’s public activities over the course of the last few weeks are the source of great distraction,” said Mr. Brewster.
He said these activities have consumed a great deal of time and energy that could have been spent on other tasks and, as such, have wasted taxpayer dollars.
Mr. Brewster handed Mr. Albright a book, “Be a Better Board Member,” which he accepted, and placed atop his binder.
“Put the culture war playbook on the shelf or, even better, in the trash and pick up this one instead,” Mr. Brewster said.
Mr. Brewster also said that, during a board meeting earlier this year, Mr. Albright allegedly instructed his two young children to loudly and disruptively exit the room in order to distract Mr. Brewster during a presentation.
Over a dozen community members spoke up to voice their displeasure with Mr. Albright’s recent behavior during the section of the meeting for public comment.
One woman who said her daughter was a Chardon High School junior said she became sick to her stomach when she heard about this. She also said that her daughter said the dress code issues were not like how Mr. Albright had described them.
“We need board members who support our public schools,” she said. “Who don’t want to disrupt education and destroy our public schools.”
Several parents said they were upset with the objectification of females.
Three residents who spoke were not sharply critical of Mr. Albright and his recent actions.
Ben Park, of Chardon, said he has two children who were never in the school system. He said he is a close friend of Mr. Albright’s and that everyone at the meeting was displaying moblike behavior.
“We need more leaders in the community and in our culture as this board member,” Mr. Park said.
With the censure, Mr. Albright, who is serving a four-year term on the board from 2022 to 2025, will be required to undergo training from the Ohio School Boards Association.
When given the opportunity following the meeting to comment on the record about the precedings, Mr. Albright declined.
