It’s budget time for the City of Solon, and Matt Rubino, the city’s director of finance, shared the proposed annual capital and operating plans to Solon City Council’s Finance Committee on Nov. 14 and 15.
He said the extensive budget planning process is done to “address immediate and long-term capital needs of city assets and infrastructure” and to “address budget goals and challenges as well as provide an operating summary.”
First, Mr. Rubino estimated operating revenue for 2023, then he, Mayor Edward Kraus and the city’s department heads worked together to figure out how to spend it.
Mr. Rubino forecast total operating revenues of $48.3 million accrued mainly from income taxes, which make up 82.7% of the city’s revenue. The city also receives funds through property taxes, local taxes, state shared taxes, charges for services, court fines and costs, permits and other fines as well as from interest income.
Mr. Rubino said that these numbers are forecast to the best of his ability. Neither he, nor any other finance director, can predict economic slowdown or something like a recession’s effect on city revenue sources, he said.
He said surpluses from the city’s 2022 revenue will be used to pre-fund capital projects for 2023, a strategy he said has worked well for Solon.
The proposed capital-improvements plan included capital budget recommendations totaling $48.3 million. However, the city departments requested total capital appropriations of $37.1 million. The lowered requested amount was due to one aspect of the plan, the community park improvements, which was reduced from a proposed $3.6 million to $500,000 for 2023, “because the city will use a design-build approach for park-project construction,” Mr. Rubino said. “That $500,000 will be allocated for design of the park-improvements plan during 2023.”
By 2026, however, the city will invest $16.3 million in Solon Community Park, he said.
Capital expenditures by category for the 2023 budget include $25.6 million in infrastructure, $1.2 million in service and safety equipment, $2.5 million in building improvements, $500,000 for Community Park improvements, $3.5 million for community-development projects and capital-equipment expenditures of $1.3 million.
A new budget-line fund was created for the park improvements, as was a line for community development, which will be used for investment in multi-use trails, connections, outdoor amenities and the library branch expansion. Fund lines allow the city to track all spending in that category.
Mr. Rubino said most budgets for contracted services were based on a current projection plus 5%. He added an increase ranging from 3% to 7.5% to most budget lines for inflationary increases in materials, supplies and maintenance, he said.
The 2023 proposed operating budget is 6.8% higher as compared to the 2022 approved budget. One area of the 2023 budget that may be adjusted before it is passed is compensation for city employees. The city allocates 63% of its total operating budget for compensation and fringe benefits for its employees. The budget this year includes funding for 285 full-time positions and includes an allocation for a 2.2% annual wage increase, Mr. Rubino said.
The 2023 budget is 2.6% higher than the 2022 budget for employee compensation.
That figure includes compensation estimates for the 15 full-time positions that currently are vacant in city departments, two in engineering, three in planning and 10 in the service department, Mr. Rubino said.
Additions to the budget for 2023 include two new full-time positions, one in the Solon Center for the Arts and one communications position in the mayor’s office for a total cost of $110,000. One of these position’s costs will be offset by an employee retirement whose position will not be filled, Mr. Rubino said.
An addition of $100,000 is included in the Solon Fire Department’s budget to provide additional overtime opportunities for staff to bring staffing levels to 13 per shift.
A budget contingency line item of $230,000 for the pending employee wage and classification study recommendations, pending their approval, also is included.
Continued use of a shared pooled budget contingency of $150,000 was added to offset unexpected overages in ongoing expenditures. As an example, the unbudgeted increase in gasoline prices for city vehicles over the past year could have fallen into this category.
Mr. Rubino cautioned that there could be other changes to the budget as a result of the negotiated contract for the city’s new Solon Service Department union as well as for potential wage-study adjustments over and above the contingency.
Another potential impact to the city’s finances is the increase in its contribution to the Police and Fire Pension Fund, pending Ohio House Bill 512 approval, which could cost the city as much as $700,000, Mr. Rubino said.
If all goes according to plan, he said the final 2023 budget plan will have two more readings at city council on Dec. 5 and 19. At the Dec. 19 council meeting, the budget plan can be approved by council vote with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2023.
