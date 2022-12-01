When the idea of using body cameras was first introduced to Solon Assistant Police Chief Donald Haines, he said he wasn’t a big fan of them. Today, he said, he wouldn’t want to do his job without them.
“The body cameras allow officers to show they are doing the right thing in their job,” Assistant Chief Haines said, “99.9% of the time officers do the right thing, as these cameras will show. They also help us to prove with video evidence that someone has committed or has not committed a crime.”
He said that, after using the cameras for approximately nine years, his original concerns about officer privacy have been unfounded.
In a recent Solon Safety and Public Property Committee meeting, the Solon Police Department requested authorization to upgrade its dash-camera and body-camera systems. The new systems, which will include 33 body cameras and 15 dash cameras from Motorola Solutions Inc., will cost the city a little over $268,000. In addition to better quality video, the system will offer cloud-based storage for video evidence, something that will benefit the department as a whole, Assistant Chief Haines said. It also will provide body cameras to more department personnel.
Back in 2013, when Assistant Chief Haines was assigned to research body cameras, he looked at three different manufacturers. The department eventually chose equipment from Sourcewell Inc. Sourcewell was bought out by Motorola, so the new cameras will be similar in type and function to the original Sourcewell system, he explained.
He also noted that the old system, with the in-house server, had experienced some storage and retrieval issues recently, resulting in the department losing some video evidence in the process.
“It is time to purchase the new cameras, with the cloud storage, so that we have the highest level of operation and evidence retrieval,” Assistant Chief Haines said.
He said wearing body cameras has become standard operating procedure for most officers. The body cameras and dash cameras start working as soon as officers deploy their lights and sirens and continue recording during events like traffic stops and police pursuits. Officers also have the ability to turn on the system with a flick of a switch. As soon as an officer enters the police station, the cameras start downloading information from the body camera to the server, Assistant Chief Haines said. The new system will download that information to a secure cloud-based server, rather than the current in-house one, he said.
At a recent Solon City Council meeting, Police Chief Rick Tonelli, who formally requested the emergency authorization purchase of the camera system, said, if the ordering is done now, the cameras would be expected to arrive in early 2023.
He added that the department was asking for emergency authorization of the purchase with Motorola, because, like almost every other purchasing process today, Motorola is experiencing supply-chain delays. By ordering now, the department will get the equipment sooner, he said.
Once they arrive, the body cameras will be immediately distributed to the officers, and then the police cars will be upfitted with the new dash-camera equipment.
“The cars take maybe a couple of hours each to be upfitted,” Chief Tonelli said. “We will do them one at a time so that there will be no downtime for the police officers on patrol.”
He pointed out that the camera purchase had been approved in the city’s 2023 budget, and the emergency authorization was only being employed, because the purchase would officially be completed in 2022.
Solon City Council passed the emergency purchase authorization at its Nov. 21 meeting, and the new camera system has been ordered.
