Calling his fellow Rotarians an “eclectic bunch of do-gooders,” Rotary Club of Solon President Jim Hyde described the work of this small but mighty group of about 25 Solonites and Solon business professionals.
Since rechartering their Rotary chapter in 2010, this “eclectic bunch” has contributed almost $450,000 to charitable projects and causes in Solon, Northeast Ohio and around the world.
And they are only getting started.
The club has sponsored a Mobile Food Pantry in Solon since 2012. The pantry, a partnership with the Solon Senior Center/The Solon Interfaith Council and the Greater Cleveland Foodbank, assists 200 families a month who are food insecure.
“I think people in Solon don’t realize the need right here. There are many families that are food insecure right in our community,” said Mr. Hyde. “This is an example of one of our ongoing programs.”
He said the Mobile Food Pantry has served over 20,000 people with over 500,000 pounds of food since its inception.
The Solon Rotary also looks out for Solon’s older adults.
They recently installed benches near the pickleball courts at Solon Community Park, to allow for shade and rest for those not actively playing a game.
“Jill Frankel, director of the Senior Center, is not shy. She let us know of a need, and we responded. We were happy to do it,” said Mr. Hyde.
The club also recently gave a $7,000 donation to Solon Spins to have age-appropriate bicycles available for Solon seniors to use at their leisure.
Other local Rotary initiatives help Solon students, including five annual scholarships for high school seniors, recognition programs for student service, funds for students who would otherwise not be able to attend the 8th grade trip to Washington D.C. or the 6th grade nature camp program, school supplies, sponsorship of the Annual Rotary 4 Way Test Speech contest, student exchange program funds and the like.
In addition, the Rotary Club of Solon also helps the city’s police and fire service programs, including sponsoring Safety Town, and providing $15,000 work of decontamination suits for the fire department’s three fire stations. They also furnished defibrillators for emergency services departments.
They donated $10,000 to refurbish the seats at the Solon Center for the Arts theater.
And they have even helped internationally.
“One of our members, Bud Thomas, came to us with the idea of a water well project in El Salvador,” said Mr. Hyde. “He and Glenn Gable took the lead, and we all got behind it.”
The $65,000 project in El Salvador was made possible through local fundraising and an International Grant from the Rotary Foundation. Mr. Thomas and Mr. Gable traveled to El Salvador to see it come to fruition.
“We had about 200 families living in this area (in El Salvador) that had to travel about four miles to get to clean drinking water. Now there are about 600 families living in that same area, since the well was created,” he said.
Another international project is underway in Uganda. It involves installing latrines and wash stations at two local elementary schools.
And a third international project is in the planning phase, it involves raising funds to help equip pediatric emergency rooms in Pakistan. This project is being spearheaded by Masroor Malik.
All of these projects, put together from a volunteer service group, that meets for breakfast or lunch twice a month?
How is that possible?
The club hosts two annual fundraisers, a Night at the Races, held the night before the Super Bowl, and a Day for Freedom in September. They need support from the entire community at these fundraisers, because this is how they raise the funds to do their good works.
Service above self is the Rotary’s motto.
Currently the Rotary Club of Solon includes members from Swagelok Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Delta Diversified, Rollhouse Entertainment, Avery Dennison, Edward Jones, First National Bank and Nestle, among others, according to Mr. Hyde.
The club is always welcoming new members.
Mr. Hyde said the club has a “great fellowship network from leading local organizations,” which helps them in getting funds and grants.
When asked what he thought was the reason for the success of the Solon chapter specifically, Mr. Hyde said it was about people taking leadership roles.
“All we ask is that people take a leadership role, and own their projects. If you are really into something, it’s not that hard to do.”
