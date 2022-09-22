Mayor Edward Kraus wants to know if residents feel like they belong in Solon. To that end, he is conducting a survey to assess diversity, equity and inclusion experiences in the city.
“The City of Solon is asking residents to participate in a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging survey, giving residents, local businesses and those who work within Solon an opportunity to take part in the city’s push for an inclusive Solon,” the mayor said.
He said the survey is part of the larger “You Belong in Solon!” campaign, “an initiative to identify tangible areas of opportunity for the city of Solon to expand its services, events and community environment for those in the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities and individuals with developmental disabilities.”
“Solon is the most diverse community in Northeast Ohio,” said Mayor Kraus. “Did you know that 30 percent of our residents are foreign born.”
He said the survey will help identify, anonymously, any areas where the city can improve to help in its DEI initiative. He said if you don’t ask, you can’t do better.
He added that he will share the results of the survey with the community, so that everyone can learn from it.
“We want to be intentional in asking for feedback from our residents,” he added.
The survey will be available to the public from Sept. 15 - Oct. 15, both online at solonohio.org or as a paper survey available at the Solon Community Center.
Mayor Kraus said that survey participants will be anonymous and the results will be tabulated by an independent third party. He added that he hopes to gain as many different perspectives as possible.
“This survey is just one step we are taking in creating a better Solon for all,” Mayor Kraus said.
He said that he has made a concerted effort to get to know the many different religions, ethnic backgrounds, races and abilities represented in Solon.
He also formed a committee on diversity, equity and inclusion issues. He invited 15 people of different backgrounds to serve on it.
“What we have found with the committee is that everyone enjoys learning about others’ traditions and experiences. We have all gotten to know each other so much better,” said the mayor.
“Some of the most enjoyable times I have had have been attending events from the different religious groups in our city,” he said.
He added that by learning about residents’ various faiths, it has actually strengthened his Jewish faith.
“I have appreciated how willing our residents have been to welcome me into their faiths. It has been fantastic,” he said. “I know how I feel in the city, but how do our residents feel?”
The mayor said he wants to know about their experiences from the residents themselves.
“Are there things we can do differently in the city departments? Can we do things to make people feel more welcome at events like Home Days? What about communicating with our residents, can we improve?” he asked.
The answer to these questions will be made clear in just a few weeks. Mayor Kraus encouraged every resident aged 14 and over to fill out the survey.
