The meatballs will be handmade, the pasta cooked to perfection, and the dessert? Delicioso!

The Solon Senior Center’s first-ever pasta dinner fundraiser, a partnership between the Solon Senior Center and the Solon Italian Club Foundation will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Solon Community Center. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Solon Senior Center to help with programming and activities for Solon area senior citizens.

