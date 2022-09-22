The meatballs will be handmade, the pasta cooked to perfection, and the dessert? Delicioso!
The Solon Senior Center’s first-ever pasta dinner fundraiser, a partnership between the Solon Senior Center and the Solon Italian Club Foundation will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Solon Community Center. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Solon Senior Center to help with programming and activities for Solon area senior citizens.
“The idea for the fundraiser came from Scott Smiley who is a member of our Senior Council and a member of the Italian Club.
He remembered when the Italian Club used to assist with Pasta Dinners on the opening night of Home Days in the past, and thought this would be an opportunity to do something similar,” said Jill Frankel, director of senior services for the City of Solon.
She said that the money raised from the pasta dinner will be used to support current senior center programs, as well as perhaps some new senior programs.
According to Mike DiCarro, a member of the Solon Italian Club, the event will include homemade food cooked and served by members of the club, who are also footing the bill for many of the ingredients.
“We all felt it was an important cause and are excited to do this to benefit the senior center,” he said.
For $12 for adults and $8 for children 10 and under, attendees will enjoy pasta, meatballs, Italian bread, salad, dessert, and a drink. The members of the Solon Italian Club pride themselves on the taste and large portion of their dinners. Now the entire community will have an opportunity to share a meal with the club members and the greater Solon community.
Tickets are limited and are available for purchase at the Solon Senior Center or online in the “Active Adults and Senior Services” page at solonohio.org.
While the pasta dinner will provide a great way to spend a Thursday evening, the real benefit of the event will be the activities and programs the funds from it will provide for area seniors.
Ms. Frankel said “this is going to be a fun event for a great cause.”
When asked if the dinner would become an October tradition in Solon, Ms. Frankel said,
“We are all hoping so. We will evaluate what is hopefully a successful event with the Italian Club and determine the future together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.