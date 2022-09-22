solon chabad_BW.jpg

Members of the Solon Chabad Hebrew School practice blowing the shofar, a Jewish tradition associated with the Rosh Hashanah holiday being celebrated on Sept. 26. Above, teacher Meira Bresler demonstrates the tradition to students Brodie Neidus, Hunter Kalk, Liana Torbin, Sadie Danzig, and Audrey Gustafan.

 Photo submitted

The Chabad Jewish Center of Solon, often simply referred to as Solon Chabad, is approaching its busiest time of the year.

For the Jewish people, the months of September and October contain two of the Jewish High Holidays, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, and it also marks the time that Rabbi Zushe Greenberg and his wife, Miriam, have a lot on their plates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription