The Chabad Jewish Center of Solon, often simply referred to as Solon Chabad, is approaching its busiest time of the year.
For the Jewish people, the months of September and October contain two of the Jewish High Holidays, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, and it also marks the time that Rabbi Zushe Greenberg and his wife, Miriam, have a lot on their plates.
Rabbi Greenberg, spiritual leader of the Chabad movement in Solon, and his wife, who serves as educational director, are busy planning the traditional observance of the holidays with their congregation, along with a focus on making the Jewish holidays more understandable and more enjoyable for its children.
To that end, the Solon Chabad will hold a children’s service on Rosh Hashanah that also includes time to “gather with friends, play basketball or play with Legos. It’s a time to enjoy being with others of their community,” said Mrs. Greenberg.
After the children’s service, the children will join their families for the traditional prayer service, if they choose.
“We want children to feel welcome to join their families and attend the adult service or do some of each,” she said.
Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is celebrated on Monday, Sept. 26, but officially begins the evening before with a candle lighting on Sunday, Sept. 25.
“In the Jewish tradition, holidays start the evening before because, as the Bible explains, the day goes from evening to morning and begins at sunset,” Rabbi Greenberg said.
In addition to the children’s service, members of the Solon Chabad’s preschool and Hebrew School have been preparing for the High Holidays by learning their traditions.
One tradition, the blowing of the shofar, a ram’s horn, is done to “wake up and remember your faith and to remember to do good,” said Mrs. Greenberg.
She said the children practiced blowing the shofar in their classes the week prior to the High Holidays.
“They learned that blowing the shofar is difficult, but each gave it a try and learned about its meaning for our holidays” she said.
She said another tradition of Rosh Hashanah is eating an apple dipped with honey. This is done to “wish you a sweet year.”
According to Mrs. Greenberg, children often remember which Jewish holiday it is by the food they are given to celebrate.
What’s most important is that they remember the holiday with joy, she said.
Other services planned in observance of Rosh Hashanah include an afternoon family service on Sept. 26 and another prayer service on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
After celebrating Rosh Hashanah, the next holiday on the Jewish calendar is Yom Kippur, also known as the “Day of Atonement,” which is celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 5 this year.
Rabbi Greenberg explained that between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are ten days of penitence or reflection. He said that this holiday is a time to ask for forgiveness.
One thing Mrs. Greenberg noted is that the High Holidays are the longest services of the year and Yom Kippur also includes a day-long fast.
She said that unfortunately some Jews only attend services or come to the synagogue during this time and as a result, their children think all of the synagogue services are long or boring.
“They come away with an opinion that it might not be something they want to do,” she said. “But we are trying to show them that we want them to enjoy being Jewish, to love their heritage, and to have fun and enjoyment with others of their community.”
“We want the children of Solon Chabad to say ‘I want to be part of the Jewish community,’” she added.
The Greenbergs are the parents of nine children and as a result, they both know and understand the importance of passing on Jewish tradition to the next generation. Some of their personal experiences with their own children have led them to try and “think of the children” when they are planning activities and events.
“My husband likes to joke that children are welcome here, they are the future of the Jewish people, and that their parents can come too, because they have to drive the children,” she said with a laugh. But he says this because we are all so focused on encouraging the children to carry on our tradition.”
Rabbi Greenberg said that he wanted to emphasize that the Solon Chabad is welcoming to all Jews – regardless of their affiliation or background.
“If you want to learn or experience about Judaism, you are welcome here,” he said.
And if you have a child who wants to learn about Judaism, Solon Chabad is working to make sure they have an enjoyable time in the process.
