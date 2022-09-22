Solon City Schools just aced their report card then got a blue ribbon.
The school district earned the highest achievement score statewide on the newly designed 2022 State Report Card, with a performance index of 110.1.
The district also received 5 stars on each of the state’s rated component areas of Achievement, Progress, Gap Closing, Graduation and Early Literacy. Ohio transitioned this year from giving letter grade ratings of A through F to star ratings of 5 through 0.
In all, there were 859 school districts included in this year’s rankings including 607 traditional public school districts and 252 independent public charter, preparatory, and S.T.E.M. schools.
Solon school administrators, staff and students celebrated this achievement when the announcement was released earlier this week.
The next day, Solon’s Roxbury Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School, one of only 297 schools nationwide and 13 in Ohio announced by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
The two academic achievement honors are not new for Solon City Schools. This is the seventh consecutive time the Solon City Schools have received the top achievement mark on the state report card, and the second time that Roxbury Elementary has been named a National Blue Ribbon School.
“We could not be more proud of our students and staff members,” said Solon Schools Superintendent Fred Bolden in a statement. “Our focus on the whole child with a commitment to every student every day is clearly reflected in these outstanding results. Congratulations to our students and staff and thank you to our families and the Solon/Glenwillow community for the continued partnership that enables this excellence to continue.”
Mr. Bolden noted that the state report card measures continually raise expectations for all students, which is why the district’s ongoing commitment to continuous quality improvement is so vital to the overall success of the Solon City Schools.
In recognizing Roxbury’s Blue Ribbon Award, Mr. Bolden said, “outstanding student achievement levels are in large part what prompted the Ohio Department of Education to nominate Roxbury for the Blue Ribbon Award. But the comprehensive application process required us to demonstrate the depth of instructional practices and supports that meet student needs, key strategies that encourage and challenge students to reach their full potential, as well as student and family engagement.”
This award highlights the dedication and partnership among our staff, families and students to do whatever it takes for every child every day, he added.
According to Solon City Schools Communications Director Tamara Strom, the Roxbury students were especially excited in learning of their school’s national recognition.
“The Roxbury Elementary principal went on the PA to announce to the whole school at the same time. The kids were cheering and so excited. Our 2nd graders thought (however) they would get to go to Washington D.C. with the principal to accept the award,” she said.
Neighboring Chagrin Falls School District was ranked third in the state report card performance index, while Rocky River School District, also in Cuyahoga County, ranked second.
In addition to Solon and Chagrin Falls, all six area public schools in this newspaper’s general coverage area were ranked among the top 8 percent of the state’s ranked districts this year including West Geauga (10th), Kenston (28th), Orange (46th), and Chardon (70th).
