The children were excited at the opportunities that awaited them prior to the countdown for the holiday tree lighting in Solon.

A visit with Santa on the Solon Center for the Arts patio, a puppeteer, two lighted characters walking on stilts and an ice sculpture of Olaf from Disney’s “Frozen” movie were among them. A snow globe that children could actually climb inside and throw artificial snow around added to the actual feel of the season.

