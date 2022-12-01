The children were excited at the opportunities that awaited them prior to the countdown for the holiday tree lighting in Solon.
A visit with Santa on the Solon Center for the Arts patio, a puppeteer, two lighted characters walking on stilts and an ice sculpture of Olaf from Disney’s “Frozen” movie were among them. A snow globe that children could actually climb inside and throw artificial snow around added to the actual feel of the season.
And this was all before the Madrigals singers, dancers from the SCA and the Solon High School band entertained them with Christmas and holiday music.
At the 6:50 p.m. mark on Nov. 23, all eyes were on Mayor Edward Kraus. The mayor welcomed Solonites on a crisp evening that was cold enough to feel like almost winter but not cold enough to freeze the littlest onlookers’ fingers.
“As we gather here tonight, I want to take a moment to give thanks for all that we have in our community,” Mayor Kraus said.
He went on to thank the city departments that organized the holiday lighting ceremony, put up the lights and prepared everything the night before Thanksgiving. He thanked the performers and the crowd.
He also took a moment to remind everyone that not too long ago there was no gathering of residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I remember two years ago, it was just me and (Ward 6 Councilman) Bob Shimits standing out here by ourselves, wishing everyone a happy holiday virtually,” Mayor Kraus said. “I am so thankful that we are all able to gather together here tonight.”
As the band played some holiday favorites, the mayor wished happy holidays to all of the residents of Solon. “For those who are celebrating Christmas, or Hanukkah, who recently celebrated Diwali, who are celebrating Kwanzaa and who will celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, I want to wish all of you a happy holidays.”
He then led a short countdown with the crowd, “three, two, one,” and then the lights went on all over the Solon holiday tree to the cheers and applause of not only the excited children but of the holiday merrymakers of all ages and backgrounds.
