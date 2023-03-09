Jake Gehrt is the proverbial Jack, or rather “Jake”-of-all-trades.
The Solon High School senior plays varsity football and lacrosse, plays trombone in the school band, is a member of the Music in Motion show choir stage crew, and last fall, fulfilled requirements to earn the rank of Eagle Scout by completing a construction project at Pioneer Memorial Presbyterian Church.
“My project was to renovate the outdoor classroom space for the preschoolers,” said Jake. “I cleaned up around the fence, I built two garden beds, I also created some outdoor musical instruments for the kids to play on, and created a water feature along the fence.”
The musical instruments consist of colorful PVC pipes which make different sounds when struck. They are encased in well-built wooden holders designed to last the test of time and Ohio’s weather.
Jake also created a water feature which is a favorite activity for the preschool’s 50 students.
The humble teen said he really did not think it was difficult to have done all of those school activities while spending more than 120 hours planning and renovating the outdoor classroom space.
He said that he designed and planned the project after school and on weekends.
“I spent a ton of hours at Home Depot,” he said.
But he said he also had the help of friends, family and fellow scouts from his Boy Scout Troop 821.
Jake, who plans to major in civil engineering in college, wants to one day work in civil design and construction.
“Building cities, that’s the plan,” he said with a smile.
Jake, the son of Tracy and Kevin Gehrt of Solon, has a twin brother, Alex, who will be joining him on the lacrosse field this spring.
A three-year letter man in lacrosse, Jake said he and his twin brother hope to bring another lacrosse title to their high school.
As for his participation in Boy Scouts, Jake said he first became interested in the organization as a Cub Scout in second grade. But a family move to Switzerland for a few years meant rejoining the Boy Scouts when the family returned to Solon when he was in fifth grade.
He moved up the ranks to become a senior Boy Scout, and then earned 30 merit badges – nine more than required -- to obtain his Eagle Scout status.
Jake is one of the few Scouts who worked through the process to earn the Eagle Scout rank, a process that takes years rather than months, according to his Troop 821 Scoutmaster Scott Halley.
According to boyscouting.com, about six percent of eligible Scouts become Eagle Scouts each year. The number drops to about 0.3 percent of Scouts when taking into account the entire population of all Scouting-age youth in the United States.
“Some think that you can’t do Scouting if you are involved in other things like sports, and band, etc,” said Mr. Halley. “Jake is a perfect example of someone who has been involved in Scouting along with being involved in other things as well.”
Jake received his Eagle Scout rank at an honor court ceremony late last year at the Pioneer Memorial Presbyterian Church.
He said he was fortunate that his Scoutmaster and Solon Mayor Edward Kraus, as well as his parents, grandparents and troop members were there to celebrate with him.
“Jake’s leadership skills really stand out within our troop,” said Mr. Halley. “He has taken on several leadership roles, as patrol leader, and senior patrol leader. As he got further along in high school, he became more involved in guiding and leading the younger scouts. He has truly been a role model and example for those younger Scouts. And he referenced how much leadership from older Scouts had meant to him when he was a younger Scout.”
Jake said he did not do the Eagle Scout community service project for recognition.
“I did it for the kids,” he said simply.
He said he enjoys building things, that he knows a thing or two about using construction tools and is self-motivated, as his busy life attests.
When asked if he chose the church project because he attends that church, he laughed.
“Well, no, actually, I’m Jewish,” he said.
He went on to explain that his troop had done other projects at Pioneer Memorial Presbyterian Church, and that the preschool project seemed like one that was needed, and one that he would enjoy doing.
Having finished the project in late fall, Jake said that his spring “to-do” list includes coming back to watch the preschool students use the equipment he designed and built. But it depends on when this multi-tasking teenager is able to find a short break in his busy sports, music and community service schedules.
“I do plan to come back to see them using the outdoor play equipment, maybe when the weather is a little better,” he said. “I really like that the equipment gives them the chance to make music.”
While Jake also likes to make music himself, during football season, he said that he concentrated on football during the Friday night games, and did not march in the band’s halftime shows, although he practiced with the band during the school day.
Tricia Thompson, director of Pioneer Preschool, is grateful for Jake’s contribution.
“We are just so grateful for the work Jake has done for our preschoolers,” she said. “He used such bright colors, and did such a great job to make it look exciting and attractive to the children. They really just love to go outside and enjoy that space, and especially like to pour water into the cool water feature he built.”
