School crossing guards are the first contact students have before they arrive at school each morning. They also assist students on their way home from school at the end of the day. This important role is essential to getting Solon students to school and back home on time, safely. Yet, there are not enough school crossing guards to fill all of the positions needed in Solon.
Currently there is a need for a permanent school crossing guard position as well as for substitute crossing guards.
The guards are hired by the Solon Police Department to allow for the necessary background check and Computer Voice Stress Analysis (i.e. lie detector), fingerprinting and pre-employment drug testing that are required of these front line workers.
According to Lieutenant William Vajdich of the Solon Police Department, the school crossing guards work a schedule that is consistent with the schedule of the Solon School district. This means there are no weekends, no holidays and you are off for the summer!
The hours are 7:30 to 9 a.m. and then again from 2:30 to 4 p.m.on weekdays when school is in session.
“We have traditionally hired people to commit to both shifts everyday, but that appears to be a tough fit for many people,” said Lt. Vajdich. “We are willing to accept less availability, using more people to fill the gaps. We would also like to have someone that could be a fill in guard when other guards are unable to come in.”
The need for guards was even brought up at the city’s Safety and Public Properties Committe, looking for suggestions of who might help, according to Councilman William Russo.
Tina Stawiarski, a former school crossing guard, who now works full time for the school district’s custodial department, said being a school crossing guard is rewarding.
“The kids are definitely the best part. They are respectful and friendly,” said Ms. Stawiarski. She said the parents are grateful to the guards as well.
“You are not the police, so you cannot tell drivers what to do,” she said. “But people for the most part respect you in your job.”
She added that there are times when she would have liked to be able to tell people to clean off their windshields before they drive in the snow.
“You would be surprised by how many people just clear a little hole to look out of and not the whole windshield,” she said.
One of the negatives to being a crossing guard is that you have to do the job in all weather conditions.
“It’s not that bad, really,” said Ms. Stawiarski. “I got a good pair of boots and a warm coat, and it was fine.”
She added that she could take breaks to sit in her car when it was cold, because you only need to cross the students when they are at the intersection.
“You have about a 15 minute time frame where it is really busy, but then it comes in spurts,” she said.
Pay for the position is $12.75 an hour.
Is this job going to make you rich? No.
But are you going to feel like you are helping your community? Yes
Currently there is a permanent assignment position at Roxbury Elementary which is located at Solon Boulevard at Inwood Drive. There are also positions available for substitute crossing guards who work on an as-needed basis to fill in when the usual guards cannot work.
The police department recommends the substitute guard applicants live in Solon so that they can get to the assignment quickly if there is an unplanned absence.
Otherwise the positions require “a person with a strong degree of patience and keen awareness of safety. Physical requirements for this position include being able to stand for long periods of time and the ability to tolerate inclement weather.
Other job qualifications include the ability to: audibly communicate with motorists and pedestrians, observe potential threats to safety, use department issued equipment and otherwise control the flow of traffic by making visual signals to drivers and pedestrians.” Questions can be directed to Lt. Vajdich, at (440) 337-1469.
