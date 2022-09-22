Logan Andress, the newly-named community director for a unique living community coming to Solon, believes by taking this position he can provide a new direction in living options for adults with developmental disabilities.

“Instead of giving the same answer to the same question of how to best help these individuals, we are trying something new. It was that ability to try something new that drew me to the position with Solon Community Living,” he said.

