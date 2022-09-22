Logan Andress, the newly-named community director for a unique living community coming to Solon, believes by taking this position he can provide a new direction in living options for adults with developmental disabilities.
“Instead of giving the same answer to the same question of how to best help these individuals, we are trying something new. It was that ability to try something new that drew me to the position with Solon Community Living,” he said.
Mr. Andress, who was hired as community director for Solon Community Living in July, knows about the challenges of caring for people with developmental disabilities. He has worked in the care industry for 20 years, working with eight different county boards of developmental disabilities along the way. He has been a direct support professional (DSP) and has hired DSPs, or at least tried to hire DSPs for the last ten years.
“The staffing situation is a crisis in this industry. Studies say as many as 50 percent of people who work in direct support leave the industry within a year. Forty percent leave within six months,” he said.
Why?
“Awful pay, bad hours, no time for training,” he said. “And the staffing shortage means when you finally get someone to take a position, they are thrown in to fill a shift, not given time to be trained properly.”
Mr. Andress and the board of Solon Community Living, are addressing the staffing situation head on.
One of their plans is to offer housing for caregivers. As part of the Solon Community Living’s pocket neighborhood design, there will be second floor suites available for caregivers.
“Our plan is to create a unique and improved working environment for DSPs by giving them the option to live onsite in second floor suites,” said Ara Bagdasarian, a co-founder of Solon Community Living, and member of its board of directors.
These suites will be available to care providers for low rents. And will feature the many amenities that Solon Community Living offers to its prospective residents.
Located on four acres off Portz Parkway, Solon Community Living is a residential development with easy access to Solon’s most sought after activities. The development is in walking distance to the Solon Community Center, and to local shopping, and the library.
The caregivers who choose to live onsite, will have access to these benefits, while enjoying living in a brand new residence, that they can actually afford, given the pay rates of DSPs.
In addition to the care team members on site, Solon Community Living will also have Resident Assistants, or RAs in the community. These positions will be filled by undergraduate students or graduate students who plan to work in a social service field. The RAs also will have the opportunity to live onsite at Solon Community Living.
Mr. Andress and Mr. Bagdasarian have already started working with Kent State University and John Carroll University to put the resident assistant plan into place, and to start recruiting potential candidates.
The RAs will have the opportunity to earn a salary, live on site for free and gain valuable experience in their field.
They will also help with the peace of mind for families whose adult children live in the community.
“The RAs can provide additional support, they can help plan things for the residents, they can truly be a part of the community,” said Mr. Andress.
Mr. Bagdasarian said that in addition to causing staffing problems, losing caregivers can lead to emotional stress to the families of those being cared for.
“Every time a DSP leaves, they take with them the knowledge skills and deep understanding of care for the individual they have supported. People with developmental disabilities worry about who will care for them next, creating stress and uncertainty,” said Mr. Bagdasarian.
He added that families worry even more than residents, worrying if and when a new caregiver will be available to care for their often vulnerable loved ones.
One reason that Mr. Bagdasarian and his wife Leslie, also a co-founder of the Solon Community Living development, are so concerned with providing a place to live and people to care for adults with developmental disabilities, is because they have two adult children who will need those things.
“Where will our children live and what will their quality of life be when we are no longer here to care for them?”, this is the question families with children who are developmentally disabled ask themselves, Mr. Bagdasarian said.
At Solon Community Living, its 14 residents with developmental disabilities will have a sustainable community, a place to live when their parents can no longer care for them, said Mr. Bagdasarian, a concept the city of Solon and its residents have embraced.
In 2020, 83 percent of Solon voters approved the special needs zoning area to allow the Solon Community Living development to proceed.
“We have set out to create a safe, sustainable, and community-accessible neighborhood that provides a unique lifestyle for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities in Solon,” Mr. Bagdasarian said.
He and the members of the community’s board of directors were looking for someone to direct the community, who had a background in working with individuals, families and the county boards and social services agencies. They found this experience with Mr. Andress.
And now that Mr. Andress is serving in his position as community director, the entire SCL board as well as city leaders can begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this six year process to bring the community into Solon.
“We opened prospective resident applications on July 17, and have received 8 or 9 completed applications,” said Mr. Andress. “We are looking to break ground on the development in quarter one of 2023. We are planning a complete onboarding and training process for the residents and their families. We are moving forward.”
And the same vision that drew Mr. Andress to his new role as community director, is beginning to become clearer to those he is working with, a new answer to the question of how best to care for those with developmental disabilities in a place they can call home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.