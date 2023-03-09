At a recent Solon Board of Education meeting, Solon Schools Treasurer Tim Pickana said he is worried about what the proposed Ohio House Bill 1 could do to the revenue the school district receives from Solon property and income taxes.
If passed, Ohio House Bill 1 could increase the residents’ property tax bill while lessening the amount of revenue the school district receives, he said.
It could be as bad for the district’s finances as the recent change in tangible personal property (TPP), he added.
The bill, which was introduced by State Rep. Adam Mathews (R-Lebanon), is being considered at this time, according to Mr. Pickana.
“Much could change before it comes up for a vote,” Mr. Pickana said.
If passed in its current form, however, HB 1 would do the following:
• Apply a single income tax rate of 2.75% under most circumstances, which is referred to as flattening the tax rate.
• Eliminate the 10% property tax rollback reimbursement for schools and local governments, which, on its own, would result in an automatic 10% increase for property taxpayers.
• Revise the 2.5% Homestead property tax rollback to a flat $125 credit for all owner-occupied homes.
• Revise the Homestead exemption program.
• Reduce the property tax assessment percentage for Class 1 and Class II property from 35% to 31.5%; and
• Apply an annual inflation adjustment to the assessment percentage, which can result in the assessment percentage being lower than 31.5%, but not greater than 31.5%.
“The specific fiscal impact on any school or local government and their taxpayers will depend on their mixture of inside millage, voted fixed-rate levies, and emergency, substitute, and/or bond levies,” a statement from the Ohio Association of School Business Officials, an organization of Ohio’s school district treasurers, warned its members in a letter about HB 1.
Mr. Pickana said he wanted to bring the information to the forefront in the school board meeting to let board members know he has his eye on the bill, and the district should be learning about its implications.
“Unlike the TPP funding changes, no school would be left untouched if this bill passes,” said Mr. Pickana. “HB 1 is not good for our district, or for any district.”
Solon Superintendent Fred Bolden said he, too, is concerned for what an additional loss in school funding could do to the district’s financial picture.
Both administrators asked district residents to “stay tuned,” for further information on HB 1.
In other meeting business, Mr. Bolden asked parents of incoming kindergarteners to pay attention to Kindergarten Registration dates for the 2023-24 school year.
Registration is completely online this year, he said. Parents must register their incoming kindergarteners by the March 13 registration window to “ensure a spot in their child’s home elementary school,” he said.
