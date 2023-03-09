Hard to miss in their safety-yellow-colored work clothes, over 30 members of the Solon Service Department, LLC, the city’s newest union, attended the March 6 Solon City Council meeting, along with their lawyer, to show their solidarity in negotiating with the city for a new contract.
The workers hope the city will provide them a compensation program that retains city service workers.
“We have been negotiating with the city since September,” said James Orosz, a service department member and Solon resident. “Our main goal is to be paid in a way that retains employees. We have been losing employees to other cities because of our pay system.”
He said that over the last 15 years, he estimated that as many as 30 service department employees have left Solon to go to other cities’ service departments for better pay and overtime allowances.
“We want to be competitive and retain employees to keep providing the city with the services it wants to be the number one city in Northeast Ohio,” he added.
Solon resident Elizabeth Smercina took the opportunity during the public comment section of the council meeting to share her gratitude to the service workers.
“I just want to say thank you for all you do, and to say you are appreciated,” she said to the workers, who applauded her comments.
Mayor Edward Kraus and Vice Mayor Nancy Meany both said they appreciated what the workers do for the city of Solon, but could not comment during the union negotiations.
“I will say the city residents tell me often that they appreciate the work of the service department,” said Ms. Meany. “People really do appreciate you, and so do I.”
Stewart Roll, an attorney with Gertsburg Licata Co., LPA, who represents the Solon service department union, said his firm has discovered that the Solon service department’s pay is “best described as lower pay than other communities pay city workers.”
He asked the city to work with the unionized workers to negotiate a contract that retains current employees and is attractive to future employees.
In other business, the council scheduled two public hearings, one to consider the rezoning of a Brainard Road parcel from its current multi-zoning of C-3 commercial and R-1-D single family residential to only R-1-D single family residential. Because it is a change of zoning, the city code requires a public hearing.
Second, the council scheduled a public hearing for a change to the city’s zoning code to allow “animal day care centers” in areas that already allow pet stores.
Both public hearings will be held at the March 20 city council meeting.
The council also authorized the purchase of a 2022 Chrysler Voyager minivan for the Solon Senior Center, in emergency measure. The minivan has a wheel chair lift and will be used for transporting members to the center. The city previously had authorized the purchase of a Ford van from Mobility Works, but the department recently discovered that the van could not be procured in a timely manner.
The city also authorized several other payments including paying the Village of Orange $197, 569 for the Miles Road Culvert Replacement Project, a $2 million contract with Konstruction King for the city’s annual concrete repair program and an ordinance to purchase a 2023 Freightliner five-ton Chassis for use by the service department, and for its upfitting, totalling approximately $300,000.
The council also authorized the purchase of a new hydromatic pump for the Thornbury Pump station.
In closing comments, several city council members and the mayor praised city residents for their support of the Chagrin Valley Islamic Center’s (CVIC) recent open house celebrating its one-year anniversary in the city. About 150 people attended.
“People from every race, background and ethnicity were at the CVIC open house, and it showed the diversity of our city and how willing we are to celebrate that diversity,” said Mayor Kraus.
