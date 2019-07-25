Plastic bags can be found at many retail stores across the country. Some have switched over to paper bags, while others still distribute millions of plastic bags per year. In an effort to reduce their environmental footprint, many stores have partnered with Trex, a recycled materials manufacturer that turns plastic bags, film and wrap into outdoor decking.
When customers return their plastic bags to grocery or other retails stores with collection bins, the used bags can be recycled and made into new items.
Grocery bag recycling
In the 1990s, Giant Eagle introduced a plastic bag recycling pilot program at select locations and now has a mandate that requires all corporate store locations to recycle plastic bags and film.
Each location has a recycling bin and accepts items such as plastic shopping bags, bread bags, newspaper sleeves, produce bags, dry cleaner bags, stretch film plastic and bubble wrap. Stretch film plastic can be found wrapped around water bottle packages, for example.
At the Solon and Bainbridge locations, Giant Eagle customers have recycled 47,000 pounds of film plastic in one year, according to a corporate statement.
Heinen’s, Kohl’s, Target and other retailers also have collection bins for used plastic bags.
A Giant Eagle corporate representative explained that when the bin is full, the materials are compacted, picked up by a hauling company and held at a warehouse. Once about 20 tons of bags are collected at the warehouse, the plastic is taken to a processing facility in Virginia where it is made into composite building material.
Trex, a processing facility in Virginia, manufactures boards for outdoor decks from recycled plastic bags. Trex has many participating locations throughout the country, and buys plastic bags from various stores in Ohio, including Giant Eagle, Target, Kohl’s and Kroger.
NexTrex partnership
Trex’s Senior Director for Material Management Dave Heglas noted the three C’s of the company’s take-back program: communicate, collect and consolidate.
“We probably have over 30,000 locations across the country,” Mr. Heglas said. “Almost every grocery store has a program with Trex.”
A sign on collection bins tells customers the type of plastic that can be recycled, he said, such as bread or dry cleaning bags.
When a truck delivers food products to a store, Mr. Heglas said, that same truck will collect the recycled materials in the bin and transport them to the distribution center where everything is consolidated into bales.
Often, the store already has a baler machine because many establishments recycle cardboard. But if not, he added, Trex helps distribution centers install balers. When the Trex provided trailer is filled, Mr. Heglas said, Trex arranges for a trucking company to drive it to one of two company processing facilities, located in Fernley, Nevada and Winchester, Virginia.
Pricing and demand
When China, previously the major buyer of recycled material, changed its standards last year, the market was flooded, dropping the price of used plastic.
“There is a gross imbalance between supply and demand. It’s a buyer’s market,” he said.
Though Trex pays its retail partners for used plastic, the price is low. Right now the price paid is 5-cents and 10-cents per pound for plastic bags, film and wrap. That compares to 15-cents to 20-cents last year.
“It has dropped considerably,” he said. “With the Chinese export market leaving, it leaves space for at least two companies besides Trex. There is no one else even close to the size of Trex.”
Mr. Heglas said that there are three benefits to the NexTrex program. First, even though the revenue is small, the retailers do have a revenue stream from selling their recyclables to Trex. Second, Trex eliminates a waste disposal cost for those materials. Third, the stores can provide green messaging to their customers to recycle plastic film.
Film packaging dilemmas
According to Mr. Heglas, more plastic films and wraps are being developed without thinking about what can be recycled. Whether the plastic can be recycled depends on the product, he said. For example, he said that polyethylene plastic, which is recyclable, is wrapped around timber. This can be recycled because timber leaves little residual dirt. The same polyethylene plastic is wrapped around shingles, but that cannot be recycled because of the residual asphalt and grit, he said.
The recycling of polyethylene laundry bags depends on how they are used. Mr. Heglas explained that laundry bags with discarded surgical gowns or other soiled clothing are contaminated and cannot be recycled.
“That has been overlooked by companies and film designers. They assume that because the packaging is recyclable that every package can be recycled,” Mr. Heglas said. “We coined the phrase ‘film packaging may be recyclable, but not in today’s market.’”
He referred back to the importance of supply and demand economics in the recycling industry. He said that people must remember that Trex recycles plastic bags, wrap and film after they are used. The company constantly reviews market conditions to determine what materials they will accept.
“There’s a lot of material available, but the scale of what we accept is less and less,” he said.
Mr. Heglas compared the American recycling industry to a scene in the movie “The Wizard of Oz,” where Oz is revealed as a man operating controls when the curtain is pulled back. He explained that the domestic recycling infrastructure is not as strong as people thought, which was revealed after China stopped accepting plastics.
“We rely so heavily on exporting. Collecting material is not recycling,” Mr. Heglas said. “You have to have a use for it and you have to have a buyer.”
Trex continues to pay its partners for their plastic bags, wraps and films despite the declining market and low prices. Mr. Heglas said that Americans must find a use for recycled plastic rather than shipping it overseas.
