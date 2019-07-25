So you’ve rinsed out all your jars, kept your bin clean and dry and have only recyclable materials from your hauler’s list inside your container. Where does all that paper, plastic, glass, aluminum and cardboard go next, and what do some of the end recycled products look like?
After being picked up at the curb or dropped at a center, recyclables are transported to various material recovery facilities known as MRFs throughout the region. The Times took a tour of Republic Services’ facility in Oberlin, Ohio to get an idea of what happens next. While each MRF operates slightly differently, most generally have a similar flow and process.
“We just basically sort it,” Republic Operations Manager Dan Schoewe said of the MRF’s role in the recycling stream. “A milk jug needs to be separated from newspaper, which needs to be separated from cardboard. We don’t turn anything into anything else here; we don’t do any more of the process. We get it to a baled or shippable state and then move it out.”
Mr. Schoewe said the MRF runs two 10-hour shifts per day, with about 30 employees working each shift. Around 400 tons of materials are processed daily, with unrecyclable contaminants making up about a third of all processed materials.
“There’s not too many things that we make money on where it will cover even the cost of the processing, so that’s why we charge a tip fee,” he explained.
MRF journey
The process begins with trucks unloading recyclables from residential programs, drop-off locations and commercial Dumpsters onto the tip floor. While materials are waiting to enter the MRF, Recycling Coordinator Lisa Buersken and her team work to eliminate the most egregious loads of contaminants.
“I’m looking at loads, I’m taking pictures of loads, we’re trying to identify the contaminants and where the contamination is coming in,” she said. “It’s easier on the loads that are straight loads, so the loads that are coming in from specific companies, so you can say, ‘Hey we don’t want this type of plastic coming in.’”
After being screened for items like propane tanks that would cause serious damage or fire to the facility, the recyclables are loaded into a metering bin where a 6-foot tall drum begins the process of sorting different materials.
“This is the first mechanical means for sorting that we have,” Mr. Schoewe said. “It’s a very violent process; you’re not going to see a lot of glass bottles make it through the whole facility. And materials go under and over the drums at the same time.”
The materials then go through the MRF’s pre-sort area; this is the first time employees have a hand in actively removing contaminants. Mr. Schoewe said the pre-sort workers are focused on contaminants that will damage equipment, including concrete blocks, scrap steel, dog chains, garden hoses and full bags of trash.
Once through the pre-sort, all materials go through a cardboard screener, where the lighter-weight cardboard floats over large spinning disks while the rest of the materials fall to the bottom. After going through some quality control workers, the cardboard is then baled.
The fast-spinning disks that are part of the cardboard screener and other MRF machinery are susceptible to damage when items such as single-use plastic bags get caught in between and prevent their motion, Mr. Schoewe said.
“That plastic wrap, film, the bags, we don’t want it,” he said. “It’s not only a contaminant, but now it’s going to cost us downtime. You can’t let those (disks) get full because then it doesn’t serve a purpose; nothing’s going to fall through them because then it’s a conveyor belt.”
Materials next travel to a scalping stream of conveyors, which includes a glass breaker where everything 2 inches or smaller falls through. The glass is then hauled outside where it is stored and ready for transport.
Mixed paper, including newspapers, junk mail and magazines, are the next material to be sorted through the scalping stream through sorting stations until they are ready to be baled. The remaining aluminum cans and plastics go through conveyors and are sorted through a combination of magnets, eddy currents and optical sorters.
An eddy current is “a rare earth magnet that repels aluminum,” Mr. Schoewe said. “So it’s going on the belt at a pretty high speed, then it gets to a head point that’s made out of rare earth magnet and it makes the aluminum can kind of flutter jump.”
Once the aluminum has jumped onto a higher conveyor and is sorted out to be baled, plastics follow a similar path of sorting.
“(The optical sorters) can tell by color spectrum what type of plastic it is, and the material will go underneath at the high intensity light bank of cameras, and as it’s going down, it knows and targets that material it’s looking for,” he said. “When it comes off that belt it’s going to activate certain air nozzles that blow that where it needs to go, so it’s sorted that way.”
Once everything has been sorted into its respective material, several quality control checks are in place to get those loose plastic bags, shoes and whatever else may have made it through the facility before baling.
Contamination elimination
Mr. Schoewe and Ms. Beursken emphasized that no matter what hauler you use, it is important to know what is and isn’t accepted in your recycling program. The heavy contamination leads to nearly constant maintenance on MRF machinery, not to mention bales with higher contamination levels being less valuable on the commodities markets.
“We have a morning break, a lunch break, afternoon break and then a break in between shifts, so every one of those there are certain screens on here that we have to get into on every break and clean out,” Mr. Schoewe said. “If we don’t get in there and get those bags off of there, off of those screens, we just turned it into a conveyor and it’s not going to do what it’s supposed to, and that’s going to cause more issues.”
While plastic bags are the No. 1 contamination culprit, contaminants include pill bottles, bowling balls, lawn mower blades, needles, batteries, stuffed animals, ammunition and nearly any other piece of trash you could think of, Mr. Schoewe said. Republic does not recycle clothing at its MRF plants, making it a major issue in slowing down the overall process, he said. Just to see how much Republic receives, he said, the company monitored a half-shift and collected nearly 1,800 pounds of clothing.
“That’s not in our program. We don’t want it,” he said of clothing. “Get it to a Goodwill. Get it to someone who can use it again, but that’s not what we do. There are liabilities there and we’re just not set up for that.”
Ms. Beursken said she is actively working with communities and businesses with which Republic contracts to better educate the public on what should and should not be placed in recycling bins. Republic conducts depth waste audits weighing out how much of each recyclable and how much waste a certain entity generates. A grant-funded pilot program in Lorain involves workers looking inside bins, tagging and rejecting them for repeated contamination violations before the truck goes down streets for collections.
“So we’re trying to do more in depth to see that 30-percent contamination go down and try to eliminate that,” she said. “That’s wear and tear on our equipment, that’s safety for our folks, and that’s less residual that we have to worry about in the supply.”
Where it goes
After making its way through the MRF, recycled materials are shipped to various businesses to be fully recycled into a new product. Aluminum cans are sent to beverage companies like Anheuser Busch and Coca Cola, with a recycled can able to be back on a store shelf within 60 days of a consumer placing it in a recycling bin, Ms. Beursken said.
Mixed paper and cardboard are sent to companies like Pratt Industries or Greif, where they are recycled into corrugated cardboard, paperboard and recycled paper. Pratt is opening a container board mill in Wapakoneta, Ohio that will be able to process up to 425,000 tons of recycled fiber yearly, according to the company website.
Plastics are shipped to a variety of companies, including Haviland Plastics located in Northwest Ohio.
“We receive the bales, we grade it or look at it for quality and then it goes through a process where the bales are de-clumped or just broken apart,” Ross Stoller of Haviland Plastics said. “It goes through a manual sort, or it can go through a robotic sort or optical sort which pulls out more of the material. From that point it will be granulated, cut up into small pieces, and after it is granulated there’s a wash and then a drying process. It goes through another resizing machine to make it even smaller and then at that point it’s ready for shipment.”
Mr. Stoller said Haviland processes multimillions of pounds of recycled plastics per year, with the granulated plastics being used to make nursery containers for potted plants and agricultural drainage tile.
Glass goes to companies including Johns Manville, with several locations in northern Ohio, which manufactures fiber glass insulation and commercial roofing products.
“We incorporate an average of 25 percent recycled content across North America,” Johns Manville’s 2016-2017 sustainability report states. “That content (as certified by Scientific Certification Systems) includes an average of 20 percent post-consumer, with the balance consisting of post-industrial recycled glass. All that adds up to tens of thousands of tons of recycled content in JM fiber glass insulation each year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.