The Orange City School District is living up to its reputation for developing well-rounded students. In addition to providing stellar academics, the district’s opportunities in the performing arts have helped cultivate musical theater stars. Alumni Daria Pilar Redus ’14, Jordan Matthew Brown ’12, David Holbert ’15 and Matthew Harris ’14 are living out their acting dreams on Broadway and national tours.
Ms. Redus, 23, of Moreland Hills plays Sandy Cheeks in the first national tour of “The Spongebob Musical.” She said that she chose to audition for Sandy because of her emotional journey throughout the show.
“Sandy gets ostracized and outcasted for being a land mammal,” Ms. Redus said. “What I like about the musical is that it comments on social issues prevalent today. Everyone is looking for someone to blame and they fear people who are different.”
She described Spongebob as a “musical for all ages” and said that kids dressed as the characters line up at the stage door following the performance for photos and autographs.
During college, Ms. Redus interned with Eisenberg/Beans Casting in New York, New York to get an inside look on how to ace auditions. “Spongebob the Musical” is coming to the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in Dayton on June 8, 2020.
Jordan Matthew Brown, 25, of Orange Village plays Elder Cunningham in “The Book of Mormon.” Mr. Brown was a standby on the national tour of the show for one year, then a standby on Broadway for a year and now performs full time on the national tour.
“I play the role eight times a week. To give that level of performance, there are definitely times when it’s hard,” Mr. Brown said. “In those moments if I’m feeling worn out, I find a way to connect with how much I love doing this and the fact that it’s a dream come true.”
Along with many other notable Orange alumni now working in the fine arts, Mr. Brown attended the Chagrin Falls Performing Arts Academy for half-days to take acting classes. He recently performed with “The Book of Mormon” cast at the Connor Palace Theater in Cleveland, where he once sat in the audience for the same show.
“Cleveland, Orange and the academy have brought out so much talent in the area,” he said. “If you love it, keep going.”
David Holbert, 22, of Woodmere plays Bobby on the national tour of “The Color Purple.” He said that he is thrilled to be a part of this unique show, a stripped down version that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.
“It cuts to the core from the moment we walk out on stage to the moment the curtain closes,” Mr. Holbert said. “It’s very raw and you can’t hide behind anything. There are no flashy costumes or set designs. Our vulnerability is right there.”
He explained that this show stands out in its choreography. Chairs are the main prop used, allowing the audience to focus more on the main character’s journey and feelings.
“I remember being at Orange six years ago dreaming of this,” he said. “Now that it’s a reality, I’m so grateful.”
“The Color Purple” will come to E.J. Thomas Hall at the University of Akron Feb. 11-12 in 2020.
Matthew Harris, 23, of Orange Village will be an ensemble member and play three roles in “Girl from the North Country” when it premieres on Broadway in 2020. He joined the show off Broadway at The Public Theater in New York, and now the show is moving to Broadway with the same cast.
“This is special because it’s an original Broadway show,” Mr. Harris said. “We’ll do a cast recording and we’ll probably perform at the Tony awards.”
Before attending college and starting his career, Mr. Harris participated in Stagecrafters, plays at Orange High School and the Chagrin Falls Performing Arts Academy. He said that the academy gave him the necessary skills for college and his career. Broadway previews for “Girl from the North Country” begin Feb. 7, 2020.
“I’m looking forward to being with our cast,” he said. “We’re an awesome family and we created a bond.”
