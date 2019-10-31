The Chagrin Valley Times is going green! The Times launched its e-editions this week and is inviting readers to take a free look.
“We want to do our part in furthering our green efforts around the community,” Times Publisher H. Kenneth Douthit III said of the new offering to customers.
The e-edition is one of three ways readers can access the news, commentary and sports covered by Times reporters and editors. Readers now have the opportunity to view the website, e-editions and print editions delivered each Thursday to their mailboxes. One subscription price covers all three.
“This is an option for busy families that will be more convenient and accessible,” Times General Manager Amanda Petkiewicz said of the e-edition. “Being able to view the latest news on their phones and computers any time or any place gives everyone more choices.”
This is a continuation of the Chagrin Valley Publishing Company’s efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle. Mr. Douthit said the company for years has been employing available green methods including using soy based ink as well as recycled newsprint.
Subscribers can access each edition by visiting our website at ChagrinValleyToday.com. The website has a link to the e-editions, exact replicas of the newspapers that can be read page-by-page on a computer, tablet, cell phone or other electronic device. Subscribers also can read the news on the website or continue to receive the printed edition delivered by U.S. mail. Both the weekly printed and e-editions for the Chagrin Valley Times, Solon Times and Geauga Times Courier will be available to all subscribers each Thursday.
The Times wants you to try it out, so all of the e-editions will be free of charge for the month of November. New subscribers can simply visit ChagrinValleyToday.com to sign up for the e-edition. Current subscribers who want to go paperless should email Jen David at circ@hqdci.com to make the change.
The current yearly subscription rate of $40 will be good through Nov. 30. Starting Dec. 1, all subscription rates will be $45 a year.
If you have any questions or comments, please don’t hesitate to call the Times at 440-247-5335 or email us at sales@chagrinvalleytimes.com. We welcome your feedback.
