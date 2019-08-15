Please enter the subscriber's NAME and ADDRESS in all capital letters with no punctuation as it appears on your paper. This information can be obtained by looking at the label on the front of your paper. Note that Drive, Street, Road, etc. are all abbreviated to DR, ST, RD, etc. with no punctuation after it. (123 MAIN ST).
“I remember sitting in the office and it’s, I don’t know, two or three weeks to go and we have 90 films and all these venues, and we had literally sold 12 tickets.”
Mary Ann Ponce, director and founder of the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival, recollected one of the early years of the decade-long village event, when tickets were just “cheapo, paper tickets.” Mere weeks separated her and her husband, Ed Ponce, from the festival as they sat in the CDFF office and counted up the tickets sold.
“I forget what year it was, it could have been the second or third year, but I remember clearly: 12 tickets sold,” Mrs. Ponce said. “I said to my husband, ‘We’re going to have to leave town; this is so bad.’”
Little did she know at the time, the festival would work out quite well in her favor and continue to be a well-attended Chagrin Valley event. In the end, sales exploded for the tickets that year as the festival drew closer making the event a success.
Mrs. Ponce said 1,800 people were in attendance for the CDFF’s first year in 2010, “and that felt like a lot.” Last year, Mrs. Ponce said about 11,000 people attended the festival.
The film festival, presented by Cohen and Company, will celebrate “a decade of impact” Oct. 2-6, with tickets available to the public Sept. 1 online at www.chagrindocfest.org. CDFF today released the names of the 83 films that will be in this year’s festival.
But this festival celebrates a decade of more than impact, films, events and venues.
“This started with the inspiration of my son who we lost to leukemia at [the age of] 20” in 2006, Mrs. Ponce said. “He had started a film called ‘The Lost Sparrows of Roodepoort.’”
David Ponce was a Chagrin Falls High School alumnus and founder of Fevered Dreams Production – now the nonprofit organization that produces the festival. Mr. and Mrs. Ponce’s son died before he could finish his film. With the help of his friend Brock Carter and Chapman University/Dodge College of Film Assistant Dean Michael Kowalski, Mrs. Ponce was able to complete the documentary film on Sparrow Village, an AIDS orphanage in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Mrs. Ponce said David and his film are the inspiration behind the festival, and she will continue to pay homage to this inspiration this year with the afternoon tea event on Oct. 4 that tells the story of the festival’s history and will screen David’s film.
“We’re really going bigger for the 10th year,” Mrs. Ponce said. Not unlike the local festival’s predecessor years, CDFF will be packed with films, special events, venues and notable guests. The festival, however, will take things a step further for its milestone year.
This year’s festival will feature 83 documentary films from 37 countries. Of the 83 documentaries, included are four world premieres, six U.S. premieres, 16 Midwest premieres and 18 Ohio premieres along with 11 festival-curated spotlight films.
This year, Mrs. Ponce said CDFF separated the films into several viewing categories in addition to the award categories.
“We think breaking the films up into these categories of interest areas will help our audience navigate (the films),” Mrs. Ponce said, noting that the festival has always looked for ways to help people choose between the films and find their way around the festival.
Interest area categories include Challenging Ourselves for adventure and sports documentaries, Breaking Barriers for highlighting difference makers, Loving Our Planet for environmental films, Creature Feature for animal documentaries and Focus on the Issues for social awareness documentaries among others.
The award categories include Emerging Filmmaker, Environmental Films, Human Spirit, International Documentaries, Social Awareness Documentaries, U.S. Documentaries, Spotlight Documentaries, Local Shorts, Student Short Documentaries and Short Documentaries.
Mrs. Ponce said choosing the top films to view for the festival would be “like choosing between my children.” She added that every film was carefully chosen for the festival out of more than 500 submissions, but she threw out a few examples of films to put the categories into perspective.
Under The Human Spirit category, Mrs. Ponce listed a few examples including “Maiden,” directed by Alex Holmes, which tells the story of 24-year-old Tracy Edwards who became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989; “The Weight of Water,” directed by Michael Brown, which follows the story of a blind kayaker who takes on the Grand Canyon in a solo kayak; and “Woman in Motion,” directed by Todd Thompson, which is about women in the space program.
“Searching for Sugarman,” directed by Malik Bendjelloul, which tells the story of two fans who seek out the fate of the early 1970s musician known as Rodriguez, who was widely famous in South Africa and rumored to have died, was a title Mrs. Ponce noted from the music-inspired Spotlight category.
“Kifaru,” directed by David Hambridge, and “A Girl Named C,” directed by Emily Kassie, are two films from the Emerging Filmmaker category. Mrs. Ponce added that the director of “A Girl Named C” will be attending the festival this year. She said despite Ms. Kassie only being in her 20s, her resume “reads like a 30 year journalist’s.”
As for the events, the festival will light up Chagrin Falls with lights by the falls and fireworks Tuesday night, Oct. 1 for the first time in 50 years. The falls will be aglow through Oct. 5.
The film festival will open the evening of Oct. 2 with “a full on gala to also celebrate the opening of the new [Chagrin Falls] Intermediate School.” Mrs. Ponce said the opening gala will be the festival’s first film festival formal; a red carpet event complete with ice sculptures.
Other events during the festival include the St. Joan of Arc Salad Luncheon, the tasting with sommelier Laura Fioravanti in conjunction with the film “Somm 3,” by Jason Wise, and a family day at the Chagrin Falls Intermediate School among many others.
While the film festival is made up of these exclusive events, international films and, of course, the awards ceremony – of which Mrs. Ponce said, “If anything says who we are and what we are, it’s our festival awards.” It’s the community and the inspiration of her son that makes this event stand out.
“The heart behind this is what makes it so special,” Mrs. Ponce said. “This community [has been] so invested in the event for 10 years now.”
As for encouraging attendees, both new and returning, Mrs. Ponce said, “We’ve got all the films, we’ve got amazing programs, and it’s happening right here in your backyard.
“We’re really proud of all films for this year and blown away by the quality,” she added.
“We use the phrase, ‘it’s five days, but you’ll be talking about it for months,’ and its true,” Mrs. Ponce said. “There’s definitely a lot of talk that follows this festival because so many exciting and thought provoking things happen.”
