On Hickory Hill Road, a couple of houses down from Kathryn Carothers’ home in Chagrin Falls, the Lomases used to throw parties with fine wine. Hope Lomas likes to think that her husband’s efforts to expose Ms. Carothers to such good wine guided her successful winemaking career in Napa Valley.
Ms. Lomas wandered the men’s clothing store, Cuffs, this past Saturday evening as a small group of guests hovered near the wine area, socializing with Ms. Carothers and drinking her Bryant Family Vineyard wine.
Ms. Lomas reminisced on Carothers’ early beginnings, her own daughter’s tight friendship with “KK,” as many still call Ms. Carothers, and her husband’s influence. “He [my husband] was also a really good business man, so, you know, they’d talk,” she said.
On her way home to Napa Valley from a visit to France, Ms. Carothers, 31, stopped home in Chagrin Falls, where she graduated from high school in 2006, and agreed to spend a July evening with more than a dozen close friends of Rodger Kowall, Cuffs’ founder. For about 15 years, Mr. Kowall sold Bryant Family Vineyard wine in his store, but only until recent years has the wine become special to him.
Seven years ago, Ms. Carothers started work at the Bryant vineyard and now enjoys her role as its lead winemaker. To Mr. Kowall, wine is special for its place, people, geography and family. Mr. Kowall finds Ms. Carothers and her humble nature utterly refreshing. He said that when “KK” stands in the room, she makes the wine taste better.
After high school, the “organic girl,” as Mr. Kowall described her, recognized her love for the outdoors, so she dug into agriculture at Cornell University, majoring in viticulture and enology (grape growing and winemaking). Ms. Carothers worked with wine on Long Island, as well as France and Australia, before working in Napa Valley. In 2018, she became the winemaker at Bryant Estate, an organic vineyard.
The 13-acre private vineyard, a “cult winery,” as Ms. Carothers called it hesitatingly, produces extremely niche, “really sought-after” wine on Pritchard Hill. They make three varieties of wine, and one bottle of a 2016 type sells for $850. Only small batches are made, about 2,000 cases of 12 bottles a year. Hard to attain, Mr. Kowall used Ms. Carothers’ father, a client, to help secure some of Bryant’s wine. Even France desires California grown wine from Ms. Carothers.
The area’s rare, volcanic soil makes the wine so special, Ms. Carothers explained from the edge of her seat. The vineyard sits 960 feet above sea level in the Vaca Mountains. Fog hovers over the vines, cooling the vines overnight, and with the warm days, prime conditions await the growing grapes. Forming the shape of a grape cluster with her hands, Ms. Carothers dynamically explained what still blows her mind – the process of grapes growing, harvesting, fermenting, aging and eventually being sipped.
Ms. Carothers, owning a slightly reserved demeanor, described the French term “terroir” as the place and people connected with the wine, the wine’s home. “Humans [and] vines have been intertwined for thousands of years,” she said. “Vines need people, and I would say that people need vines.”
As guests with glasses in hand mingled amidst Cuffs’ artisan suits, ties and candles, Ms. Carothers spent much time in the winery section of the store, while in an adjacent, larger room, guests Matt and Fay Kozink chatted. These Gates Mills residents felt connected to “KK,” since Matt also attended Cornell, and once they even traveled to meet Ms. Carothers at a different location in Napa Valley, but missed her disappointingly. As crates of wine traveled out of the store’s door, Mr. Kozink talked about the “fascinating” aspects of winemaking, like the acidity, soil and sun. “It’s not just science, there’s a little bit of art as well,” he said, enjoying the blended wine.
All the work, the whole process, to create a small glass of wine excites Ms. Carothers. “Wine is just such a huge part of our culture,” she said. “It is something that we celebrate. It’s something that we have with dinner. It’s something that I have every day of my life.”
