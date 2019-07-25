The Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste District isn’t just hoping to bring glass recycling to Geauga County by the end of the year; the district could also have a new household hazardous waste drop-off facility for Geauga County by the end of this year or early 2020.
Axiom Architects, the company designing the facility, showed preliminary plans to Geauga County Commissioners in mid-June. The facility could cost between $500,000 and $800,000, although no final numbers have been determined as of yet.
Lisa Smith, administrative assistant of the two-county waste district, said planners are in the “beginning stages” of building the facility on a long-term leased property on Merritt Road in Chardon.
“It will be for household hazardous waste, electronics and appliances, and then we will put a drop-off there (for standard recyclables), too,” she said. “And it will be fenced in once that facility is operational.”
Ms. Smith said the district is aiming to have the facility operational by this November. But Geauga County Commissioner Timothy C. Lennon said the project could be slow moving due to the bureaucracy related to being a government project.
“Being a government project, they (the district) have to go through all the requirements of the sealed bids and all that,” he said. “Even from the time you’re done with the set of plans and ready to go, you’re looking [toward] at least two months before you [can begin construction], and that’s if all the stars are aligned and everything’s perfect.”
Mr. Lennon said discussions on the project have been going on for “some years now,” noting that former Commissioner Walter “Skip” Claypool had originally pushed to have a hazardous waste facility in Geauga. Currently, the only facility for Geauga County residents is in neighboring Trumbull County at 5138 Enterprise Drive N.W., in Warren.
“Former Commissioner Skip Claypool was really the one advocating for Geauga County to have a location, centralizing Geauga County. So, he was early on looking at multiple different sites in Geauga County, trying to find a suitable location and working with the district. He was super involved in getting this thing to the point where it is,” Mr. Lennon said. “If it wasn’t for Skip, we probably wouldn’t even be talking about this right now.”
Mr. Lennon said the new building could act as a “central hub” for recycling in Geauga County.
“Our new building that we’re building will be in the center of the county,” he said, adding that it should be easier for county residents to dispose their household hazardous waste with a closer facility available. He said the Trumbull County location “is only open certain days of the week throughout the year with [limited] hours of operation.”
Currently the waste district facility in Warren is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for just appliances and electronics; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays for household hazardous waste, appliances and electronics; and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on select Saturdays for household hazardous waste, appliances and electronics.
The preliminary sketches show the new, steel Merritt Road building to be a total of 7,800 square feet with fenced space facing the road for drop-off recycling.
Mr. Lennon explained that, once operational, the new facility will work similar to the one in Warren where county residents can drive through the facility with their photo IDs to drop off accepted items. He said the hours and days of operation have not been determined yet, but “the idea of doing this is that it will be open to the public and accessible. We’re not going to spend this kind of money and not have it open.”
Mr. Lennon emphasized that the new recycling center is not meant to replace programs already in place for cities, villages and township across Geauga County. He added that its main purpose is to offer a more convenient place for Geauga residents to properly dispose of materials such as paint, oil, pool chemicals, computers or pesticides.
“We’re still going to support the townships and municipalities and villages 100 percent on what they want to do,” Mr. Lennon said.
Some municipalities in neighboring Cuyahoga County, including the Village of Chagrin Falls and Solon, have household hazardous waste drop-off locations for their residents.
Jerry Blakey, multi-certified inspector of the Geauga County Building Department, explained that the new center in Chardon will give communities the option as to whether they want to keep their centers or get rid of them if dumping is an issue.
“The communities are still going to be able to have their [drop-off recycling centers] if they want to keep them,” Mr. Blakey said. “[The facility is] just giving them an option to be able to say, ‘Hey, we don’t want to have to keep dealing with all this dumping and our guys spending 10 hours a week just cleaning up around the containers.’”
Mr. Lennon said a nearby center could reduce dumping of hazardous waste, appliances and electronics at community drop-off centers that are specifically for plastic, paper and cans recycling. To prevent dumping at the new facility, he said the district has looked into surveillance options with the county for the site, but decisions have not been finalized.
“We’ve looked at different ways to monitor [the facility] with camera systems and license plate readers,” he said, but “it gets very expensive when you talk about that. And even in trying to enforce that in the court systems, they usually have bigger fish to fry.”
He said the regular recycling drop-off center will be locked when the Merritt Road facility is not open for business.
“I truly believe, and I’ve said this multiple times in public, that it’s proven the honor system doesn’t work at these drop off locations,” Mr. Lennon said. “We can’t just have 24/7 just do whatever you want because that’s where we run into issues where people are illegally dumping materials that aren’t supposed to be there.”
As for the facility itself, Mr. Lennon said, “We want a quality building that’s going to stand the test of time, but also a building that’s flexible and that it can also change with the times.”
