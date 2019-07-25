In his latest book of cartoons, “The Usual Suspects,” Solon resident Ron Hill rounds out 20 years of making people laugh and think.
Those are among his goals when he takes a pencil in hand, he said, a hobby-turned-career that took root at the age of 4.
“It’s always just been my thing,” Mr. Hill, 57, said of drawing cartoons.
As a child, he liked to draw animals, dinosaurs and monsters, a few of which find their spot in his latest book, a compilation of editorial cartoons centering on politicians like President Donald Trump, Former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the three of whom grace the cover.
“An editorial or political cartoon is supposed to get people to think about issues maybe in a different way,” said Mr. Hill, a 1980 graduate of Solon High School and editorial cartoonist for the Times since 1999.
It’s about getting public discourse going – another one of his goals when drawing, he noted.
In the book of 140 cartoons, released earlier this month, Mr. Hill depicts not only politicians, but national and local issues. While funny throughout, including depictions of President Trump, with his signature hairstyle and fondness for Twitter, such topics like anti-semitism and gun violence leave a somber note.
The book, available through Amazon and Fireside Book Shop in Chagrin Falls, Loganberry Books in Larchmere and Mac’s Backs on Coventry, is for anyone who likes politics, especially those leaning left, Mr. Hill noted with a laugh.
“I would hope more people that appreciate the public discourse, the give and take,” would enjoy the book, Mr. Hill said.
Mr. Hill will make a variety of guest appearances promoting the book, including at the Solon Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 11.
Also, beginning today (July 25), he will kick off Solon Home Days with a display of about 100 cartoons at the Solon library branch, centering on city-specific issues like deer control and flooding. At Home Days each evening this weekend, Mr. Hill will draw caricatures for sale, something he has done for the past several years.
“The Usual Suspects” is his second book, the creation of which took root following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Mr. Hill explained.
“That hit us right between the eyes,” he said of the attacks.
It also resulted in him creating cartoons that depicted national events that trickle down to local communities, from Columbus, all the way down to Chagrin Falls and Solon.
“When the whole country realized our shores are susceptible to attack, all of a sudden national policy was at our back door,” Mr. Hill said.
As an artist, he took it as a wake-up call to comment, and began to do just that.
From fracking in Bainbridge Township to gun violence that touched communities as close as Chardon, Mr. Hill began making a statement in real and significant ways.
He admits he can’t help but incorporate his own personal views in his drawings and isn’t apologizing for that.
“Of course my views are in this (book),” he said, including those on climate change, health care reform and more. “I don’t need to attack Trump every week, but I reserve the right to comment on issues from his administration if there is a connection locally.”
While the cartoons in “The Usual Suspects” represent those created over the past two decades, those centering on President Trump began being drawn in 2015.
What topic is worth him picking up his pencil? Typically it’s what the readers will know about, he said, including issues that take place over a long period of time.
He prefers drawing action, he said, and the award-wining political cartoonist is also known to incorporate razor-sharp political commentary with his drawings.
His field is a dying breed, Mr. Hill concedes, but that isn’t stopping him from continuing his craft and keeping cartooning alive.
Before he began in the field, newspapers had staff cartoonists working full time, he explained. “There were hundreds of jobs,” he said. “It was just a given at a daily newspaper. More often than not, they had a position for a cartoonist.”
In contrast, today there are about two dozen full time positions nationwide, he said. Mr. Hill is a bit shocked by the number yet grateful to continue his craft.
Mr. Hill co-owns a Cleveland-based media company, Act 3, which focuses on creative media development, production and publishing.
A graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, Mr. Hill and his wife Margie, who he dedicated the book to, have three grown children, all of whom attended the Solon schools, and three grandchildren.
