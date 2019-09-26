Stone quarried in Northeast Ohio, including in the Village of Bentleyville and from the Chagrin River, played a major role in development in this area. Foster Brown, a naturalist with the North Chagrin Nature Center, gave insight about those quarries to members of the Bainbridge Historical Society.
Playing his fiddle and taking on the role of Irish immigrant and quarry worker Patrick O’Brien, Mr. Brown said he was there to give everyone a look at the time of the sandstone quarries in the area.
He fascinated those who gathered at the Burns Lindow Building at Chillicothe (Route 306) and Bainbridge Road in the township. Speaking in an Irish brogue, Mr. Brown (playing the character Mr. O’Brien) said he came over to this country when sandstone quarrying was going crazy in the 1800s. “Berea sandstone was known all over the world,” he said. “It’s all right here in Northeast Ohio and it was the best grinding stone and building stone around.” The Terminal Tower in Cleveland was built with Berea sandstone.
There were many types of quarries including some in what is now the Cleveland Metroparks Sulphur Springs in Bentleyville. They made wet stones of the sandstone for sharpening knives, he said. There are quarries in Twinsburg and a quarry in the city of Aurora off Treat Road. Bedford Reservation had lots of quarries, he noted.
“This stone came from ancient seas,” he said. “Several hundred feet down is the Chagrin shale, and early surveyors and geologists found the blue and gray stone along the Chagrin River. Above that is the Cleveland shale and then there is the Euclid bluestone,” Mr. Brown said. When the sidewalks in Cleveland were built, they were made of Euclid bluestone from the location that’s now Euclid Creek Reservation. “They shipped bluestone into Michigan and all over the nation,” he said.
Deep seas would come in and the old beaches would lay down layers and layers, forming the rock, he said of the formation that took place over time.
As the story goes, John Baldwin came in 1828 from the east to start a community lyceum. It failed and by the 1840s he had started a sandstone business. Mr. Baldwin was walking along Rocky River when he saw something glistening in the water, Mr. Brown said. It was Berea sandstone as the legend goes.
He took it home and he made the first grindstone by hand, which resulted in Berea becoming the grindstone capital of the world. They used the stone for sharpening implements, axes and knives and eventually for the steel industry.
In order to get to the sandstone, they would have to strip away 3-10 feet of dirt, shoveling it off to expose the sandstone. They would use sledge hammers to break the rock, sometimes making it fly up. “Quarrying was hard work,” Mr. Brown said.
“They would use cables to pull slabs of rock up on wagons,” he said, and then take them to finishing mills. “They would work 24 hours a day, cutting big pieces into smaller ones,” he said. The grindstones were used at homes and for big industries.
Ferdinand Schumaker in Akron would make large grindstones for flattening oats to make rolled oats, Mr. Brown said.
The Berea sandstone was also cut into blocks and shipped all over, even to Europe, Mr. Brown said.
He demonstrated how water boys, who were paid 25-cents a day, would fill up pails with water and walk up hills and then down to the quarry workers to give them water. Quarry workers often got silicosis disease from inhaling grit into their lungs, Mr. Brown said.
People of many nations labored side by side in the quarries, he added, coming from Poland, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Scotland, England and Ireland.
The quarry whistle signaled lunch time when lunch pails brought by wives would be lowered into the quarry, sometimes with beer.
The whistle also alerted everyone to dynamite about to be used, often shaking the town or injuring workers in the quarry from flying rocks or a broken cable. “It was a dangerous job,” Mr. Brown said.
Duncan McFarland was one of those who started Bluestone Quarries in Euclid Creek reservation. His family helped build the Erie Canal and then moved on to working in the Bentleyville quarries, Mr. Brown said.
Old quarries are perfect for swimming and fishing and even ice skating, he said. The one off Treat Road in Aurora and owned by Cedar Fair has been used in that respect in the past by trespassers.
By the turn of the century, much of the good rock had been exhausted, Mr. Brown said, and the quarry industry gave way to cement and concrete. During the Great Depression, however, the quarries opened again for about nine years. The stone was used for building shelter houses, retaining walls and abutments in parks, especially in Northeast Ohio, he said.
Mr. Brown, who has worked for the Cleveland Metroparks for 23 years, created the Patrick O’Brien character for the quarry presentation 20 years ago. He also wrote all the songs he sings during the program.
