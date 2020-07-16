With need for food on the rise for vulnerable communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local attorneys from the Geauga County Bar Association gathered on July 1 at the Chagrin Falls Park Community Center in Bainbridge to help meet those needs and provide some families with a happy Fourth of July weekend.
Because the Geauga County Bar Association has been unable to hold its regular David Lowe Memorial Legal Aid Brief Advice Clinic at the park, which the association said is an important part of their community outreach, members of the association stepped up to help provide cookout foods for families in need.
The local attorneys, along with friends, family, community members, Bar President Susan Wieland, Ohio Court of Appeals Judge Mary Jane Trapp of the 11th District and Chardon Municipal Court Judge Terri Stupica collected and delivered food at a pop-up drive through food distribution at the park. Fifty families received boxes filled with cookout items to enjoy on Independence Day.
