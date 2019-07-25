Invasive plants can be a headache, not only to those who must deal with it on their properties but those who are responsible for public lands.
Such is the case for the Auburn Road Department which has a growth of Canada thistle in an area of the Auburn Community Park off Munn Road. This thistle spreads rapidly and chokes off native plants.
It is a perennial plant that grows 2 to 5 feet tall and has many flower heads that are in clusters at the tips of the stems. Flower petals are purple to pink and sometimes white. Wind spreads the 1,500 to 5,300 seeds produced by a thistle.
At the Auburn Trustees’ meeting July 15, Township Trustees addressed the subject brought up by resident Randy Miller. He lives next to the park and he said Canada thistles are taking over on park property and the seeds from the plants are being sucked into his air conditioning unit, “And it’s costing me,” he said. “It’s gotten beyond the ridiculous.” He was asking that the township “wack it down.”
Trustee Patrick J. Cavanagh noted that with the wet weather the road department has gotten behind in some of the mowing.
Trustee John Eberly said they will be mowing it before the township’s community picnic set for Sept. 14. “We are going to cut it in a couple of weeks.”
He noted this year has been tough with all the rain. There are four road department staff members on duty.
Mr. Miller said it is “a losing battle,” especially since he is reluctant to use weed killers because of their effect on health linked to well water. “Once the plant gets in the beds, you can’t get rid of it.”
“We try to take care of it,” Trustee Mike Troyan said. “We are aware of it and we’ll get it chopped down.”
“Canada thistle is everywhere,” said Mr. Cavanagh, who is a farmer. “I understand the problem and we are working to address it.” He said the township is seeking to hire a seasonal worker to do mowing and other work.
“It’s been an awful year for outside maintenance because of the rain,” Mr. Cavanagh said. “Every farmer is behind. A lot of projects get done in June,” he said. “When you lose that time from mid-May to July 1, it puts everything back.”
Mr. Eberly said the Canada thistle is an invasive and noxious weed. “I fight it on my own property.”
“It’s one of my least favorite plants,” Geauga Park District naturalist Paul Pira said in response to questions on the weed. “We spend a lot of time removing it and controlling it in the parks. It’s a terribly invasive plant.
“It’s a big problem at Frohring Meadows in Bainbridge and at Orchard Hills in Chester,” Mr. Pira said of the parks in Geauga County.
“We’re progressing on controlling it,” he said. Unfortunately herbicides have to be used, he noted. “We do some mowing right before it goes to the flowering stage.” Repeated mowing zaps its reserves in the roots, Mr. Pira noted.
It is difficult to control and once it is established it spreads by its rhizomes underground that send out roots, and it grows horizontally and allows shoots to grow upwards. Pulling up the plant causes it to break up and to grow more aggressively.
Mr. Pira said he has it in his own yard. At Frohring Meadows they have worked hard with a combination of timed mowing and herbicides, which are the best deterrents. It is also said that planting competitive crops such as alfalfa and forage grasses can help control Canada thistle.
He said he sees a lot of the plants growing where soil is disturbed when a development is going in. Pulling it doesn’t help much, and it has prickly leaves, he noted.
It usually grows in large patches, sometimes 10 by 10 feet. Canada thistle crowds out nice flowers that are wanted for butterflies and bees, Mr. Pira said.
“I always push for invasive plant control, including garlic mustard,” Mr. Pira said of the various plants that are a threat to native growth. The park district has hired a company to help out with invasive plants including reed canary grass which will destroy wetlands and phragmites which is also in some wetlands in the parks. It displaces native plants and even animals.
“It’s something we talk about a lot,” Mr. Pira said of the invasive plants. “And it costs a lot of money, including time, to get them out of the natural areas,” Mr. Pira said.
(0) comments
