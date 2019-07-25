Talk of recycling brings to mind plastic, paper and glass, but there is another material that even avid recyclers likely toss in the trash that can to be sent to a landfill: food waste.
Those coffee grounds, egg shells and even that moldy cucumber you forgot about in the back of the refrigerator can and should be composted, according to Daniel Brown, co-founder of Cleveland-based Rust Belt Riders. The company, known as RBR, is on a mission to increase food waste recycling and composting in Northeast Ohio.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, food waste makes up approximately 22 percent of all municipal garbage in the country, the single largest material that ends up in landfills. In 2015, only 5.3 percent of the more than 39 million tons of food waste generated in the U.S. was diverted for composting instead of ending up in a landfill or incinerator.
“The greenhouse emissions associated with food going to landfills would make it the third largest global emitter of greenhouse gases behind the United States and China,” Mr. Brown said. “When food goes to the landfill, it off-gases methane. Methane is like 25 to 30 times more harmful; it exacerbates climate change more than carbon dioxide. For us, every time we divert a banana peel from going to the landfill, that is a tremendous win for slowing climate change.”
Mr. Brown said RBR has been picking up food scraps weekly from around 150 different restaurants, schools, businesses, nonprofits and other organizations throughout Northeast Ohio for more than five years. The organic material is then composted in various locations including area community gardens and farms, like Kelly’s Working Well Farm in Chagrin Falls, commercial composting facilities or at the RBR production facility on Hamilton Avenue in Cleveland.
At the RBR facility, the collected food waste is combined with wood chips and other woody material from arborists and tree trimming companies and monitored by Director of Soil Nathan Rutz in active compost piles. The piles are monitored for temperature, moisture and aeration, with special care taken to ensure the natural diversity of the soil’s microorganisms and fungi to make the soil nutrient-rich for plants.
“[Industrial agricultural practices] invented this idea that chemical fertilizers are the solution to the lack of biodiversity in our soils, and so we’re trying to sort of shift that paradigm on its head by saying we can provide all the nutrients that a plant needs by ensuring the right diversity and mixture of biological organisms within the soil itself,” Mr. Brown said. “So that can allow you to get away from the needs of artificial pesticides, herbicides and fungicides, and have super healthy plants.”
With Mr. Rutz’s composting processes, RBR can turn a banana peel into potting mix in just under 40 days, Mr. Brown said. The company uses its composted material in a brand of soils called Tilth. Tilth Grow variety is fine, blended compost with peat moss, and the Tilth Sprout variety is a potting mix turbo charged with nutrients, he said.
“This year is the first year that we’ve made a concerted effort to push the sale of our soils,” Mr. Brown said. “So we never really had the infrastructure to basically turn our compost into something usable to a resident or home gardener, so we’ve been investing in equipment and processes and procedures to better understand how we make a consumer product from this.”
On top of being recycled into a useful and marketable product, Mr. Brown said the Tilth soils are full of carbon-inhaling life forms that draw carbon down and exhale oxygen.
“So you have the net benefit of methane emission avoidance by having this material not go to the landfill and then we are in turn able to produce a really high quality, biologically rich soil which can then go to food systems production that if used appropriately through regenerative agriculture can actually drive down carbon,” he said. “So it has those compounding benefits to our ecology, our food system, our ability to access food all in a way that helps repair the planet.”
Just like the farm to table movement is leading people to question where their food comes from, Mr. Brown said more and more RBR customers are concerned with where their food waste goes. People are questioning their role as merely consumers, he said, and RBR’s services give one more opportunity to invest in sustainable systems that reflect their values.
“The buy-consume-dispose psychology has made that the idea that you just throw stuff away,” Mr. Brown said. “There is no away. It is someone’s backyard, it’s in someone’s community, and that causes massive environmental justice questions we have to reckon with and have not done a good job dealing with.”
Currently, RBR is collecting and diverting more than 40,000 pounds of food scraps each month, Mr. Brown said. When a new business or organization contracts with RBR, they complete a waste audit where opportunities for food waste recycling are highlighted and staffs are educated on what can go into the RBR bins.
The bins are then picked up weekly or more often depending on volume, and customers are given data of tonnage of food waste diverted from landfills, the impact it has on greenhouse gas emissions and the new soil able to be created from their food waste.
“We exchange full bins for clean empty ones, which is another way we distinguish ourselves from land filling services or recycling services,” Mr. Brown said. “People think that garbage is smelly and gross and that’s in large part because those cans and bins are being tipped and it’s not clean.”
Mr. Brown said he hopes to continue to expand residential services soon. Individuals can subscribe for $5 a month to have access to RBR composting drop-off locations in their area, discounts on Tilth products and attend monthly workshops for free. A pilot program of residential curbside service in select communities is also in the works, which would be especially helpful for apartment dwellers and others who cannot manage their own compost piles.
“So if you think about the good old days when the milk man would come to your house, drop off fresh milk, take your empty bottle, we’re doing that a bit in reverse,” he said. “You put your full bin outside and exchange your full bin for a clean empty one. All of your household food scraps can go in that.”
While RBR is happy to work together with businesses and individuals, Mr. Brown said he is also thrilled when people take what they have learned about composting and start managing their food waste without RBR’s help.
“You’re going to have just as many opportunities to learn about the process so that at a certain point along the way you might want to stop using our service and start composting on your own,” he said. “We want people to be self sufficient to the degree that they can, but if it’s easier and more accommodating for them to use our service, that’s what we’re here for.”
While contamination is an ongoing problem in the recycling of paper, glass and plastics, Mr. Brown said RBR sees less than 1 percent contamination rates, which he credits due to the company’s commitment to education and personally working with clients.
“Most of our clients know the members of our team on a first name basis. I know very few of those same people who know the name of the people that pick up their Dumpster or recycling container,” Mr. Brown said. “Our success is rooted in large part by the relationships we have maintained and cultivated with our clients, and so I think that that goes a really long way.”
Food waste recycling can also help lower the contamination rates for other commodities recycling efforts, he said, with lingering pasta sauce, peanut butter and other food scraps being a major source of contamination of glass and plastic jars and bottles.
To learn more about RBR’s commercial and individual services and Tilth soils, visit www.RustBeltRiders.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.