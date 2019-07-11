WOODMERE — Alex Sheen, founder of because I said I would, is carrying on his father’s legacy of keeping promises after his death in 2012. Mr. Sheen founded his nonprofit after his dad’s death to make the world a better place by teaching people to keep their promises and follow through on their commitments. He has distributed 11.3 million promise cards and has written a book to share the stories from those cards. Mr. Sheen is holding a book signing on July 24 at 6 p.m. at Barnes and Noble for his book, “Because I said I Would.”
“How is it that this 1-penny piece of paper could make a difference in anyone’s life? The paper is almost blank,” he said. “But people say, ‘I was going to kill myself. I had a plan and a day, but I made this promise and I knew I needed to keep this promise.’”
When someone requests a promise card, he or she can write a promise on the card and give the card to someone. When the person completes the action written on the card, thus keeping their promise, they get the card back. Mr. Sheen said that he has received incredible feedback on how the cards have impacted people’s lives.
“To me, there’s no magic in this piece of paper, so why do people take it so seriously? I don’t know, and it doesn’t entirely make sense to me,” he said. “If it’s working for people, whether it’s real or not, then my job is to send out promise cards.”
Mr. Sheen, 34, described his father as a reliable man, and he always kept his promises to his sons. His father was diagnosed with stage four small cell lung cancer and passed away in 2012. When Mr. Sheen gave the eulogy at his funeral, he reflected on his father’s qualities, and introduced the concept of a promise card. Mr. Sheen promised to send 10 free cards to anyone in the world, and 11.3 million promise cards have been distributed to 153 countries.
Because I said I would has grown well past promise cards. The nonprofit, based in Rocky River, holds character education workshops for students to learn values that build strong character. There is a code of honor that names seven essential values, including compassion, self-control, sacrifice, honesty, hope, contemplation and accountability. This organization offers free lesson plans to teachers to help build character in their students.
Mr. Sheen, a four-time TEDxTalk speaker, has also organized character education programs in corrections facilities. Instead of blaming others or insisting that an inmate made a mistake, the inmates are learning to own up to their actions and take responsibility for their behavior.
“What better quality for inmates to learn than self control?” Mr. Sheen said. “There are so many poor decisions and violent moments that are crimes.”
In the student and corrections chapters, the program offers volunteer projects. The students and inmates have an opportunity to take the skills that they have learned and put them into action. Mr. Sheen explained that “Because I said I would” is commonly found in juvenile detention facilities, and the youths do trash clean-up in their community. Students in the school chapters do other service projects such as helping to repaint their school.
Mr. Sheen has also volunteered his own time for various causes in the Cleveland area. Born in Toledo, he said that he is a proud Ohioan, an Ohio University alumnus and a Lakewood resident. In 2013, Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Lily Rose Lee (formerly known as Michelle Knight) were found alive in Ariel Castro’s home in Cleveland after suffering abuse for 10 years following their kidnappings. When they were found, Mr. Sheen wanted to bring awareness to sexual abuse. He walked 240 miles from Cincinnati to Mr. Castro’s house on Seymour Avenue.
“I saw that, and I was ashamed of where I’m from for a moment,” he said. “That’s not what people in my state are but that’s what the world is seeing. And if you think about being one of those women, they lost their faith in humanity after being held captive. No form of sexual violence is acceptable.”
Mr. Sheen’s book, “Because I said I would,” is a collection of short stories from promise cards. He will sign copies of the book starting at 6 p.m. on July 24 at Barnes and Noble, 28801 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere.
