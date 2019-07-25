Attendees gathered in the Sanctuary of the Federated Church last week for a taste of Vegemite.
Lue Douthit, executive director of Play On! Shakespeare, concluded Chagrin Arts’ Chautauqua-in-Chagrin Lecture Series on July 16 with her presentation of “Translating Shakespeare into Modern-Day English,” where she told an audience how the translation project came to be and provided the mysterious Australian food spread that was three years in the making.
While Ms. Douthit did not literally provide the audience with the inexplicable Vegemite, she did present various translations of Shakespeare’s plays, including passages of “King Lear,” “Macbeth” and “Romeo and Juliet” and even “Hamlet.”
“Four years ago, I announced that we (Play On! Shakespeare) were going to commission 36 writers to translate 39 of Shakespeare’s plays into contemporary modern-English,” Ms. Douthit recounted. “The world exploded. I was the devil. When I told my mentor I was doing this, she said, ‘You are contributing to the demise of Western civilization.’”
Ms. Douthit said that the word translation was what made the project controversial, but she explained that to “translate,” she was “carrying forward” the work of Shakespeare so people (and herself) could enjoy the plays the way audiences enjoyed them 400 years ago.
“I have 10 letters behind my name, so I’m not a dumb person,” she said, noting how she has taught three graduate programs and was part of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival for 24 years. She said she has read the footnotes and has worked in theater enough to understand Shakespeare at a slow pace, but when sped up or brought up to pace, “I can’t follow.
“And I don’t think 400 years ago anybody had to read footnotes. I don’t think they had to read the play ahead of time. I think they experienced [Shakespeare’s plays] just like we experience a play today,” Ms. Douthit added. “And as a literary manager, I would never say to a playwright, ‘Don’t worry. We’ll hang in there for 20 minutes until it makes sense to us.’ That’s not how plays work.”
She said with “a little bit of weeding” people can have better access to the plays and connect emotionally to the characters.
Co-directors Laney Hagy and Tyler Collins of “Shakespeare in the Valley” joined Ms. Douthit in her presentation to recite the translations and original passages of Shakespeare’s plays along with cast members of “As You Like It,” Danyel Renee Geddie (Rosalind) and Caroline Turner (Celia).
In one of the examples, Ms. Hagy and Ms. Geddie took the stage.
Ms. Hagy read through the Shakespearian passage in its entirety first. She recited Macbeth’s famous soliloquy, “If It Were Done When ‘Tis Done” from Macbeth, Scene VII, carefully enunciating each word and holding the audience’s attention through Macbeth’s struggle to decide whether he should kill the king.
“I’m fine until about ‘double trust,’ and then, I can’t. I can’t hold on anymore,” Ms. Douthit said after Ms. Hagy’s recital.
“‘He’s here in double trust:/ First, as I am his kinsman and his subject,/ Strong both against the deed; then, as his host,/ Who should against his murderer shut the door,/Not bear the knife myself,’” Ms. Hagy had recited.
“I know it’s important,” Ms. Douthit said of the lines. As the sanctuary filled with the audience’s laughter, she added that because of getting lost in Shakespearean language “I am missing the crux of the decision. And listen, if you can understand Shakespeare, I am super jealous.”
Ms. Douthit questioned the audience.
“How do you do it?” she asked on translating as a means to “carry forward” Shakespeare’s plays, and left no room for suggestion before answering herself.
“Here are the rules,” she said. “First: do no harm. If it makes sense, don’t fix it.” She added that the second rule was to go line-by-line. “Not word-by-word; line-by-line or thought-by-thought, she said. “The third rule was no editing. No fixing, no cutting, no mixing characters around. Nothing. No Nothing.”
On Ms. Douthit’s mark, Ms. Hagy and Ms. Geddie read through the soliloquy line-by-line – Ms. Hagy with Shakespeare’s lines and Ms. Geddie with the translated lines.
Ms. Hagy recited: “‘If it were done when ’tis done, then ’twere well/ It were done quickly.’”
Ms. Geddie followed: “‘If it were done when ’tis done, then ’twere well/ It were done quickly.’”
“Safe! Nothing happened,” Ms. Douthit interjected, noting the famous first line remained untouched. “We know the famous speech because we know the famous speech; not because we know it in the play,” she said.
Ms. Hagy recited the next line: “‘If the assassination/ Could trammel up the consequence, and catch/ With his surcease success.’”
Ms. Geddie followed: “‘If the assassination/ Could reign in the consequence, and seize/ with a ceasing success.’”
Ms. Douthit interjected again. “OK, so ‘reign’ is a little clearer. Though ‘trammel’ is a great word, but ‘reign’ is a little clearer. Is it not? A little bit?” she asked.
The soliloquy continued, and with each translation, members in the audience turned their heads and squinted.
Ms. Douthit said the fourth rule was to keep the language in the time period it was written.
“It had to stay 1600, because the biggest fear that most people have had when they had this reaction to hearing about translating Shakespeare into contemporary modern-English was that it was going to sound like, ‘Yo, dude. Yo, dude. LOL, LOL,’” Ms. Douthit said. “I won’t say that doesn’t show up a little bit,” she added, noting changes that were made in Romeo and Juliet to reveal that the play actually has a comedic opening, “but it has to stay 1600.
“And then lastly, and not leastly, is maintaining the language. Do the best that you can do to honor the poetry when there’s poetry, the rhyme when there’s rhyme, the prose when it’s in prose,” she said of the plays.
“Nobody thought they were going to best Shakespeare; we’re not trying to replace Shakespeare,” she said. “These (translations) were designed to be performable companion pieces.”
In another example, and probably the most controversial, as Ms. Douthit noted because of the passage’s sheer fame, Ms. Turner and Mr. Collins recited Hamlet’s soliloquy “To Be Or Not To Be.”
Ms. Turner and Mr. Collins read over each other in sync as Ms. Turner recited the Shakespearean verses and Mr. Collins recited the translation. Their words were almost identical with the slightest tweaks made as Mr. Collin’s “it’s” could be heard over Ms. Turner’s “‘tis” in “Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer,” along with “aspect” over “respect” in “There’s the respect/ That makes calamity of so long life.”
The translations could fool an unsuspecting listener.
“When it works at its best, it sounds like Shakespeare,” Ms. Douthit said of the translations. “Not that I want to fool you, but I kind of like it when I do.”
