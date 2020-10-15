Four Northeast Ohio men, all World War II veterans and participants in the liberation of France, were honored on Oct. 10, by French General Consul to the Midwest, Guillaume Lacroix before the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival world premiere of “The Girl Who Wore Freedom.”
The 11th annual festival began Oct. 6 and ended this past Sunday offering films both outdoors in downtown Chagrin Falls and at a drive-in setting in Bainbridge and online through streaming.
The group of honorees who attended the event in person last weekend included two French Medal of Honor recipients, U.S. Navy machinist mate third Class Daniel Buzek of New Franklin, Ohio and U.S. Army Sergeant Albert Kosiba, a radar operator from the 740th Anti-aircraft artillery, of Warren, Ohio along with U.S. Army Private First Class Leonard Giorgio of the 45th Infantry Division and Bob DeVinney, of the 82nd Airborne Division and 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment Association.
Their invitation came from the film’s director Christian Taylor whose documentary reveals heretofore unknown stories of the men, women and children of Normandy, France who lived through the German occupation and the relationships they formed with their American liberators and allied forces.
Last Saturday was a big day for Ms. Taylor, too. Her film was awarded the Festival’s Emerging Filmmaker Award.
