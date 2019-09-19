Chagrin Falls was ranked the third highest achieving school district in the state, according to results of the 2018-2019 report cards released last week by the Ohio Department of Education. Solon grabbed the top spot for the fifth consecutive year and Rocky River was second. Orange ranked 24th of the 608 public districts statewide while Kenston came in 33rd and West Geauga 38th.
Last year Chagrin ranked 12th in the state. Chagrin Superintendent Robert Hunt attributed the dramatic jump in ranking to the hard work of students and staff members.
Orange, Solon, Kenston and Chagrin all earned A’s for overall grades from the state while West G and Chardon had B’s.
State and local officials agree that the report cards are only one part of the story. But the assessments are designed to give taxpayers information about school performance on a level playing field, state officials said.
