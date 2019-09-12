Public schools across the Chagrin Valley and Geauga County for the most part performed well on the annual district report cards released this morning (Sept. 12) by the Ohio Department of Education.
For a second year, the Ohio report cards assigned overview letter grades to each public school district in the state in addition to the standard component letter grades in achievement, gap closing, improving at-risk K-3 readers, progress, graduation rate and preparation for success.
Chagrin Falls, Kenston, Orange and Solon school districts each received an A for their district overviews. Chardon and West Geauga school districts each received a B, Cardinal and Newbury each received a C and Berkshire Local Schools received a D.
To view the grades of each school district, visit reportcard.education.ohio.gov.
See the Sept 19 edition of the Times for details on each district’s report card.
