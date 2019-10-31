Kristie Steyer, 440-632-0261 x1000
Students study bird beaks
Jordak Elementary School third-graders are learning about animal adaptations and recently took a closer look at how birds use their beaks. Teacher Barb Tropf set up stations in the science lab for discovery. Using everyday household items like tongs, pliers, pipettes, whisks, skewers and even their own hands, students tried the various tools to determine which one worked best for gathering and “eating” the various types of food that birds eat. Students discovered that birds have different beaks because they don’t eat the same foods, and not all tools work the same on all foods.
Swine Creek exploration
Jordak Elementary School second-graders took a field trip to the Geauga Park District’s Swine Creek Reservation in Middlefield to learn about nature and habitats. While there, students learned a “habitat dance” to help them better understand the five things animals need to survive: food, water, shelter, air and space. The group then explored the forest, pond and meadow to see what animals they could find in each one. Individuals at Swine Creek and parent volunteers helped make this field trip a success.
