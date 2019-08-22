CMS holds PHabLab grand opening
Dozens of families and community supporters came to Cardinal Middle School Aug. 5 for the grand opening of the CMS PHabLab.
The lab is a state-of-the-art fabrication lab that has been implemented into the former CMS library space. This learning space includes 3-D printers, a laser cutter, CNC milling machine, Arduino microcontrollers and a Google JamBoard. The PHabLab will support Cardinal’s STEM initiative while helping to challenge students to engage in the design process through project-based learning.
“It is very exciting to be able to offer this unique experience to the students, staff, and community members of the Cardinal Local School District,” said District STEM Coordinator Shaun Spence. “I am looking forward to helping our staff find creative and educational ways to incorporate the lab into whatever the lesson is that they’re teaching.”
During the grand opening event, Mr. Spence and CMS technology instructor Mandi Matchinga spoke to the crowd, answered questions and demonstrated how each of the machines works. All scholars in the middle school will have opportunities to use the lab as part of daily instruction. Upon leaving the middle school as eighth graders, scholars will all be certified to operate the machinery in the lab.
“The skills our students will gain from being able to utilize the technology in here while they’re at the middle school will only help to set them apart down the road,” said Principal Andy Cardinal of the middle school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.