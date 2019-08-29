Kristie Steyer, 440-632-0261 x1000
Kindergarten orientation
Cardinal kindergarten students got their first taste of school Aug. 8 and saw the Jordak Elementary School building for the first time. During their orientation, students were able to meet their teachers, see their classrooms and participate in a scavenger hunt to help them find important places around the building, such as the restrooms, water fountains, office, cafeteria and special classrooms.
Stadium construction
Due to the construction at the Cardinal High School athletic facility around Moss Field, that area is now off limits to all individuals except those working on site. Fencing is up around the area while the construction company begins renovations. Though this is a highly traveled area for students who live in the Glen Valley neighborhood and for those who may have after school extracurricular activities, the district advises those who use these areas to avoid them until construction is completed.
In addition, due to unexpected delays in the construction process, the first varsity football game against James A. Garfield on Aug. 30 will be held at Hiram College. The first home game will be on Sept. 20, which is also Hall of Fame weekend.
