Kristie Steyer, 440-632-0261 x1000
Kindergarteners start with color
Jordak Elementary School kindergarteners in teacher Ashley Derecskey’s class completed their first full day of school Aug. 26 with a coloring activity. The Class of 2032 of nearly 100 students is one of the largest kindergarten classes the district has seen in several years.
District hosts band night
The Cardinal Local School District invites the community to attend Band Night on Sept. 14 at Cardinal High School’s Moss Field. In addition to the Cardinal Marching Thunder, five other area schools will travel to Moss Field to perform for the crowd. The event starts at 7 p.m. and admission is $5.
Hall of fame inductees
The 2019 inductees of the Athletic and Distinguished Alumni Halls of Fame include: Todd Barcikowski (Class of 1989), Titus Phile (Class of 2003) and the 1978 State Champion Wrestling Team.
Inductees will be invited to participate in a special assembly at Cardinal High School on Sept. 20 where they will speak to students. Following the assembly, inductees and their guest will be treated to dinner and then be recognized on field at halftime of the varsity football game. A formal induction dinner will
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.